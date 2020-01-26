e-paper
Wikipedia users can now read over 6 million articles in English

Wikipedia users can now read over 6 million articles in English

Wikipedia has crossed the milestone of having more than six million articles in English language. The feat comes roughly 19 years after the website was founded.

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 09:49 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
English edition of Wikipedia hit the five million-mark in late 2015.
English edition of Wikipedia hit the five million-mark in late 2015.(Wikipedia)
         

The world’s largest online multilingual encyclopedia, Wikipedia, has now crossed the milestone of having more than six million articles in English language.

The feat, which comes roughly 19 years after the website was founded, is a testament of “what humans can do together,” said Ryan Merkley, chief of staff at Wikimedia, the non-profit organisation that operates the omnipresent online encyclopedia, TechCrunch reported on Friday.

The six millionth article is about Maria Elise Turner Lauder, a 19th-century Canadian school teacher, travel writer and fiction writer.

Wikipedia is available in several languages, but its English version has the most number of articles.

Following the English edition, which hit the five million-mark in late 2015, are the German version with about 2.3 million articles, and the French version, which has about 2.1 million articles, the report added.

