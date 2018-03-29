Will Ferrell to delete his Facebook account after Cambridge Analytica data scandal

Hollywood actor Will Ferrell has announced he will be deleting his Facebook account by Friday. The actor blamed Facebook’s mishandling of user data by Cambridge Analytica, a UK-based political data-analytics firm that obtained unauthorised information on 50 million users without their knowledge or consent. Will Ferrell has more than 10 million followers on Facebook.

Will Ferrell joins an increasing list of celebrities who are deleting their Facebook account after the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. Recently, Elon Musk deleted Facebook accounts of his Space X and Tesla. Both the pages had millions of followers.

“I know I am not alone when I say that I was very disturbed to hear about Cambridge Analytica’s misuse of millions of Facebook users’ information in order to undermine our democracy and infringe on our citizens’ privacy,” Ferrell wrote in the post on Wednesday.

“I can no longer, in good conscience, use the services of a company that allowed the spread of propaganda and directly aimed it at those most vulnerable,” he added.

Facebook has pledged to make changes to give users more control over privacy settings and restrict usage of data on its platform and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has apologised for the situation. The social media company on Wednesday announced changes to the platform aimed at making privacy settings and other important tools more visible to users. Facebook said it will redesign the entire settings menu to make things easier to find for users. ALSO READ: Cambridge Analytica whistle-blower Christopher Wylie tweets firm worked with several Indian parties, names JD(U)

Here’s the full text of Will Ferrell’s Facebook post:

Hi Friends,

I’m reaching out to let you know that in 72 hours I will be deleting my Facebook account. I am not deleting it immediately, in order to give this message enough time to get across to my fans and followers.

I have always had an aversion to social media and have primarily used it as a tool to help support our work at Funny Or Die, some of my personal projects, as well as charity causes that I am passionate about. Facebook allowed me to promote and share the work of many dedicated and talented individuals who deserved recognition.

I know I am not alone when I say that I was very disturbed to hear about Cambridge Analytica’s misuse of millions of Facebook users’ information in order to undermine our democracy and infringe on our citizens’ privacy. I was further appalled to learn that Facebook’s reaction to such a violation was to suspend the account of the Cambridge Analytica whistleblower.

In this day and age, with misinformation running rampant, it’s important that we protect the truth, as well as those who work to bring it to light. I can no longer, in good conscience, use the services of a company that allowed the spread of propaganda and directly aimed it at those most vulnerable.

(with inputs from HT Correspondent)