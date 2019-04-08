Windows 10: Microsoft changes default policy for USB thumb drives, other external storages

Removing USB drives can be tricky. If not done correctly, your files may be corrupted and even hamper performance of your device in longer term. But this process can be slow and probably the reason users don’t care about it much. Microsoft is finally addressing this issue with its latest 1809 update of Windows 10.

Windows has defined two main policies for removing external storage devices - Quick removal and Better performance. The first option, as the name suggests, allows you to quickly remove the thumb drive or Thunderbolt-enabled external drive and bypass safely remove hardware process.

With the second option, better performance, Windows ensures data transfer is smooth without affecting the performance. The process also includes cashing of the data during the transfer. In the previous option, Windows does not cache disk write operations and may even affect the performance.

Here’s how you can change the policy for external storage remove process ( Microsoft )

Going forward, Microsoft Windows 10 is making the first option “Quick Removal” as default. Earlier versions of Windows had “Better Performance” as the default. You can change the default settings anytime you want.

To change the policy for external storage remove process, here’s what you need to do.

Connect the external storage to your PC or laptop.

Right click start and go to File Explorer.

Select the external drive file (through the label).

Right click Start and then choose Disk Management.

Next click Properties and choose the policy you want to set default.

The change in policy for external storages will be another big highlight of new Windows 10 update. Microsoft’s May 2019 update for its operating system will give users greater controls on how they install updates on their devices. With the next update, Windows 10 users can choose between “check for updates” or simply pause updates for next (up to) 35 days.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 17:21 IST