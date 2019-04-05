Windows 10: Microsoft improves Game bar with Spotify integration, new features

Microsoft wants you to play more games on your Windows 10 device. The next big update focuses on making gaming more convenient with an improved “Game bar” and more new features integrated. The range of features includes Spotify integration and ability to share in-game content.

Apart from new and improved gaming features, Microsoft is also allowing users to personalise their Game bar.

“You told us that the ability to customize your experience was extremely important. You can now customize Game bar to make the overlay your own. Choose which widgets to show/hide, where you want them located, and even pin specific widgets. Find your own favorite Game bar layout to enhance your gaming experience,” said Microsoft in a blog post.

Spotify on Windows 10

Microsoft is making it easier to control music through a new Spotify widget within the Game bar on Windows 10. You can play/pause/skip, change current playback device, and selecting playlists recommended for you. To get started, simply press Win+G to bring up Game bar, click on Spotify widget, and sign-in with your credentials.

New interface of Game bar ( Windows )

Gallery and memes

Now, you can easily take screenshots and even create memes while playing games on your Windows 10 device. Just like Spotify widget, press Win+G to bring up Game bar, take screenshot or screenshot-video. Now, go to gallery and add text to create your memes. You can also share your memes and screenshots on Twitter.

Chat

Under the Xbox Social widget, you can keep a tab on what games your friends are playing. You can text and even voice chat. Within the Game bar, you can watch their Mixer stream.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 12:02 IST