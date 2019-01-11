Windows 10: Microsoft reserves extra disk space on your PC

Microsoft has made a big change to how it handles Windows 10 updates on your PC. Going forward, Microsoft will reserve disk space to roll out and install updates apps, temporary files, and system caches. Microsoft says the reserved storage will be up to 7GB, but it will vary over time depending upon how you use your device.

Part of the latest Windows 10 Insider build number 18312, Microsoft explains that it will use the reserved storage to acquire when updating optional features that are available on Windows. Users have the option to adjust the amount of space required for the reserved storage by removing some of the optional features which you may not be using. To do so, simply go to Settings > Apps > Apps & features > Manage optional features.

Another way the reserved storage will affect you if you’re using more languages on a system. With new languages installed on the device, Windows will adjust the amount of reserved storage to make sure these new languages are properly installed in your system.

Microsoft’s new storage policy may have been aimed at ensuring there are fewer instances of failed updates. It is worth noting that Windows needs additional disk space to ensure all the features of a Window update are properly installed.

“When apps and system processes create temporary files, these files will automatically be placed into reserved storage. These temporary files won’t consume free user space when they are created and will be less likely to do so as temporary files increase in number, provided that the reserve isn’t full, “ Microsoft explained on its blog.

“Since disk space has been set aside for this purpose, your device will function more reliably. Storage sense will automatically remove unneeded temporary files, but if for some reason your reserve area fills up Windows will continue to operate as expected while temporarily consuming some disk space outside of the reserve if it is temporarily full,” it added.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 17:45 IST