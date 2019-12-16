Windows 10 Mobile support has been extended by a month

tech

Microsoft had announced earlier that Windows 10 Mobile was reaching end of support on December 10. Post which the Windows 10 Mobile version 1709, the final version of the OS, would no longer be supported and the last update was scheduled for December 10.

However, Microsoft has announced that the end of life for Windows 10 Mobile will now happen in January 2020.

The Windows 10 Mobile support page now has a disclaimer that states:

“Windows 10 Mobile, version 1709 will reach end of service on January 14, 2020. Devices running Windows 10 Mobile and Windows 10 Mobile Enterprise will no longer receive monthly security and quality updates that contain protection from the latest security threats.”

While the UWP Office apps on the platform will have support till January 12, 2021, the operating system underneath it is scheduled to reach its end on January 14, 2020. Windows 7 is also expected to reach its end of support on the same date.

Microsoft’s new Chromium-based Edge browser is set to be generally available on January 15 next year even on Windows 7 and the decade-old OS will be hanging up its boots just a day before that.

The Windows Phone has began its life in 2010 with the Windows Phone 7 which was preceded by Windows Mobile, Zune, Pocket PC, and Windows CE.