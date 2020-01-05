e-paper
Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Windows 10 tips and tricks: How to enable the hidden ‘God Mode’

Here’s how you can enable the hidden ‘God Mode’ on your Windows device.

tech Updated: Jan 05, 2020 16:06 IST
How to use God Mode on Windows 10
How to use God Mode on Windows 10(Pixabay)
         

Microsoft’s Windows 10 has a hidden ‘God Mode’. In the context of Windows, the God Mode refers to the trick that allows users to create a shortcut to all of the operating system’s control panels. The feature is officially known as “Windows Master Control Panel.”

The God Mode can be useful to power users as it gives access all the important panels from single folder. Most of consumers won’t really need the feature but it’s definitely a cool trick. It’s also quite easy to enable on your Windows PC.

To get started with the hidden God Mode, make sure you are signed in on your Windows 10 device as administrator. Here’s what you need to do next:

Step 1: Go to your desktop and right click to create a new Folder.

Step 2: Once the new folder is created, rename it to GodMode.{ED7BA470-8E54-465E-825C-99712043E01C}

Step 3: Once you exit the rename section, you’ll notice the icon of folder change to a Control Panel’s.

It is not necessary to keep the file name ‘God Mode’. In fact, you can use any name you like. Just replace the ‘God Mode’ text before the code.

Once you open the God Mode folder, you will notice up to shortcuts to 40 Settings. The settings may vary depending upon the Windows version you’re using.

