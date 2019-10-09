Windows 10 users can soon make phone calls from PC via Your Phone mobile app

tech

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 15:18 IST

Microsoft on Tuesday released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18999 (20H1) to Windows Insiders in the Fast ring. Among many new features, the latest update has brought in the long-awaited support for voice calls via Your Phone app.

Microsoft’s Your Phone mobile app allows users to make and receive phone calls on PC. The desktop also comes with an in-app dialer and contact list. You can also access your recent call history on your PC. In case you want to reject calls, the desktop app can send custom text or send the call to your voice mail.

“No need to dig for your Android phone to answer your personal or work calls. You can now stay connected by simply answering (or not) your phone calls on your PC. Tap into your PC’s speakers, microphone, and large screen for a richer calling experience,” said Microsoft on its website.

To get started with the new calling functionality, you need to download the Your Phone app on your Android phone. Note the mobile app is compatible with Android 7.0 or higher. Your Windows 10 PC needs to have Bluetooth radio. The PC should have minimum Windows 10 build 18362.356.

Right now, the feature is still in testing stage and an improved version is likely to come to stable version very soon. Microsoft pointed out that early version available for Windows Insiders have a few issues such as users may need to pair phone and PC again.

Microsoft’s one of the rare cross-platform mobile app, Your Phone, had debuted in May earlier this year. The app allows users to drag and drop files from their phones to PCs. Users can also access phone notifications on the PC and respond to texts.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Note 10 comes with a Windows Link feature which essentially is a companion app for Your Phone app.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 15:15 IST