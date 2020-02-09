Windows 7 bug is preventing users from shutting down their PCs, thankfully there is a fix

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 16:03 IST

Are you using a Windows 7 powered personal computer? Are you unable to shut down or boot your computer? If you are, we have some answers for you. Windows 7 personal computers are being hit by a bug that is making it unable for their users to shut the devices down.

As per various reports, users are seeing a pop-up with the message -- “You don’t have permission to shut down this computer” on their PC screens every time they try to shut down their system. A similar message pops on users’ PC screens when they try to reboot their systems.

While the cause of this bug is not known at this point, there is a workaround that Windows 7 PC users can use to turn off their systems. If you too are facing a similar issue, here what you need to do:

Step 1: Create a new admin account.

Step 2: Log into the new admin account.

Step 4: Log back to your old admin account.

Step 5: Shut down or reboot your Windows 7 PC normally.

“This isn’t a solution tho, just a workaround,” the Reddit user who discovered this trick wrote in his post. But if you are looking for a more permanent solution, Quickheal and another Reddit user have a different hack that can be used to solve this issue.

Here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Press ‘Windows+R on your PC. This will open the Run window.

Step 2: Next, type ‘gpedit.msc’ and click OK.

Step 3: Now follow this path: Computer Configuration > Windows Settings > Security Settings > Local Policies > Security Options.

Step 4: Now double click on User Account Control and run all administrators in Admin Approval Mode.

Step 5: In the following window select Enable.

Step 6: Reopen the Run window and type ‘gpupdate /force. Now press Enter.

Step 7: Restart your PC normally.

At this point it is important to note that Microsoft has ended all support for its decades old Windows 7. The company is recommending all its users to upgrade to Windows 10 as soon as possible.