Windows 7 support ends today: Here are your best Windows 10 alternatives

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 12:45 IST

Microsoft is finally ending the support for its Windows 7 operating system that launched back in 2009. This means users that have the particular OS running on their PCs or laptops won’t be receiving any more updates going forward.

Although Microsoft strongly recommends users to upgrade to the latest software, Windows 10, it doesn’t mean they cannot switch to some other alternatives available in the market. So, we have listed some of the best options available right now so you don’t have to.

Ubuntu - Free to download

Ubuntu is an open-source Windows OS alternative that, unlike Microsoft’s operating system, is free to download. Introduced in 2004, OS is based on Linux platform and has nearly all the features that one would find in Windows OS. The operating system also gets regular updates and supports Intel x86 (IBM-compatible PC), AMD64 (x86-64), ARMv7, ARMv8 (ARM64) among other architectures. The OS even runs Microsoft’s MS Office software but it doesn’t support games, in case you want that much flexibility. There’s also a slight learning curve with this one, so be prepared to invest a bit more time in this as compared to Windows.

Elementary OS - Free to download

Linux operating systems, Elementary OS, in this case, have a loyal user base as it is one of the best alternatives for the Windows operating system. Although it is trailing by A LOT when it comes to the OS market share, it is often known for faster loading time and free of cost usage, unlike Windows. The open-source operating system gets most of the Linux features onboard. Some even claim the OS to collect fewer user data as compared to Windows. Like Ubuntu, this OS is not made with ‘gaming’ in mind. However, customisation options are always more. Also, since Linux communities are active, users get to know about a bug or a flaw quicker from the forums.

Fedora - Free to download

Fedora is another Windows alternative that is built on Linux by Fedora Project. The open-source OS is free to use. With Fedora, users often get to update to new versions almost every year without reinstalling. It is worth adding that Fedora often requires less RAM as a basic requirement as compared to the Windows OS. Like the rest of the Linux-based distributed OSes, Fedora also lets you replace the particular file or a part of the software that is affected by malware.

ChromeOS - Paid

Google’s very own Chrome OS is also a Linux-based operating system that is usually found on Chromebook laptops made by OEMs and the company’s Pixel-branded notebooks. If you are someone who relies on Google software such as Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Chrome and more, this might be one of the most ideal operating systems for you. If you are a Pixel smartphone user, a ChromeOS based device will be easy to operate as Chrome syncs your passwords, bookmarks, and searches. This prevents you from logging-in to every software once again. One of the biggest advantages of ChromeOS is Google Assistant integration across different software. Although it is Linux-based, you won’t get as many customising options as you’d get in the aforementioned OSes. Also, since ChromeOS is an Internet-based operating system, it requires way less hard drive space. On the flip side, it requires a constant Internet connection.

macOS - Paid

You can even move to Apple’s macOS that is found only on Apple MacBook laptops and Mac devices. The OS is way more locked and unlike Linux-based distributed OSes above, it is not meant for developers but end-users. There is a rather big learning curve with this in particular as the keyboard commands and other components on the screen work differently. Many claim the OS to focus more on productivity since both the hardware and software are made by Apple. It has its smart assistant - Siri and its web browser named ‘Safari’.