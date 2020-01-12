Windows 7 users will miss out on these features if they don’t upgrade to Windows 10 soon

Microsoft will soon be ending support for Windows 7. The company had ended mainstream support for Windows 7 back in January 2015. However, starting January 14, 2020, the company will no longer roll out security updates to its decade old desktop operating system.

Microsoft is now asking all Windows 7 users to upgrade to Windows 10 in a bid to safeguard their personal computers and their data from malware and other threats.

If you are using Windows 7, here are five features that will change if you don’t upgrade to Windows 10 now:

-- Task Manager: One of the easily noticeable differences between Windows 7 and Windows 10 is the Task Manager, which is mostly used for closing the apps. If you open Task Manager in Windows 7, it shows a host of sub-sections such as Applications, Processes, Services and Performance among other things. Windows 10 cuts the clutter by showing just apps to the users that can be closed using a single click.

Want more details? Just click on More Details option.

-- Flexibility: Windows 10 is radically different from Windows 7 in terms of flexibility. Windows 10 is designed to work on a variety of devices including laptops, tablets and smartphones. Windows 10 comes with a Continuum feature that allows users to connect devices such as monitors, keyboards, mice and even smartphones as their virtual trackpads and keyboards. Windows 7 does not offer the same flexibility.

-- Cortana: Another major difference between Windows 7 and Windows 10 is that of Microsoft’s virtual assistant, Cortana. Windows 10 allows users to perform smart searches using Cortana. This means that the search results are based not only on the data based on local searches but also on the search results from the Internet. Windows 7, on the other hand, shows local search results only.

-- Web browser: Older Windows OSes, including Windows 7, have Internet Explorer on board. Windows 10, on the other hand, ships with Edge web browser. Not only is Edge faster than Internet Explorer, but it also makes it easier for users to share pages and apps. Edge also comes with a feature that turns web pages into Canvases on which users can draw and scribble their notes. Windows 7, on the other hand, requires users to take a screen for the same.

-- Security:If you love your data and if you want to keep your desktop or laptop virus free, you should install Windows 10 on your personal computer ASAP. As mentioned before, Microsoft will not be rolling out security updates or bug fixes for Windows 7 anymore. This means, should your PC crash for any reason or should a malware infect your system, you cannot ask Microsoft for help.