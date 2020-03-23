Windows Core OS spotted on Geekench with Intel chip

tech

Windows Core OS is said to be the future of Windows and the base for the upcoming Windows 10X software. Ahead of the official release, Windows Core OS has leaked multiple times. This time around, WCOS has been spotted on the popular benchmarking website Geekbench.

Spotted by Windows Latest, a “Windows Core OS virtual machine” is seen with 64-bit and Intel Core i5-L15G7 clocked at 1.38GHz with 6280MB RAM. The OS has scored 725 on single-core test and 1566 on multi-core test.

Fossybytes in its report points out that the Intel chip is a low-power processor which competes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips.

The website further explains that WCOS is modular and acts as a base for different Windows iterations design for different form factors. The upcoming one is said to be aimed at devices with dual screens. Microsoft has already showcased Surface Duo with two displays.

According to reports, WCOS will feature open source elements and may also run on next generation Xbox devices.

Windows Core OS was expected to launch at Microsoft’s Build 2020 conference. With most of the companies cancelling their events or moving to online, it remains to be seen how much more we will get to know about the platform.