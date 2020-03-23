e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Windows Core OS spotted on Geekench with Intel chip

Windows Core OS spotted on Geekench with Intel chip

Here’s what we know about Windows Core OS so far.

tech Updated: Mar 23, 2020 18:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The OS has scored 725 on single-core test and 1566 on multi-core test.
The OS has scored 725 on single-core test and 1566 on multi-core test.(Pixabay)
         

Windows Core OS is said to be the future of Windows and the base for the upcoming Windows 10X software. Ahead of the official release, Windows Core OS has leaked multiple times. This time around, WCOS has been spotted on the popular benchmarking website Geekbench.

Spotted by Windows Latest, a “Windows Core OS virtual machine” is seen with 64-bit and Intel Core i5-L15G7 clocked at 1.38GHz with 6280MB RAM. The OS has scored 725 on single-core test and 1566 on multi-core test.

Fossybytes in its report points out that the Intel chip is a low-power processor which competes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips.

The website further explains that WCOS is modular and acts as a base for different Windows iterations design for different form factors. The upcoming one is said to be aimed at devices with dual screens. Microsoft has already showcased Surface Duo with two displays.

According to reports, WCOS will feature open source elements and may also run on next generation Xbox devices.

Windows Core OS was expected to launch at Microsoft’s Build 2020 conference. With most of the companies cancelling their events or moving to online, it remains to be seen how much more we will get to know about the platform.

top news
Coronavirus update: Govt bans domestic flights from Tuesday midnight
Coronavirus update: Govt bans domestic flights from Tuesday midnight
Covid-19 LIVE: 433 cases of coronavirus reported in India
Covid-19 LIVE: 433 cases of coronavirus reported in India
57-year-old man dies in Kolkata; Bengal records its first Covid-19 death
57-year-old man dies in Kolkata; Bengal records its first Covid-19 death
Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today: Report
Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today: Report
Wife hacked Facebook account, haven’t used it since: Bhuvneshwar
Wife hacked Facebook account, haven’t used it since: Bhuvneshwar
Kia suspends operations at one of India’s biggest car factories
Kia suspends operations at one of India’s biggest car factories
Covid-19: Reliance offers JioFiber service at 10Mbps with no service charge
Covid-19: Reliance offers JioFiber service at 10Mbps with no service charge
‘No time for bravado’: Dr. Naresh Trehan on lockdowns and fighting Covid-19
‘No time for bravado’: Dr. Naresh Trehan on lockdowns and fighting Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19Virat KohliMS DhoniIndian Air Force

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech