Windows does it again! Another Windows 10 update is causing problems

tech

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 14:09 IST

Windows 10 has been having a spate of problematic updates recently and they’ve landed themselves another one.

Microsoft recently released the KB4532695 update last week to address problems with the Explorer which came in with the November 2019 update. However, the new update has been causing some issues with users complaining about BSoDs (the blue screen of death), audio problems and more.

System crashes and the BSoD or the blue screen of death are the most common problems users are complaining about so far. The KB4532695 is an optional update, however, with more than enough people downloading it, the problems have just been mounting. There is a growing list of posts from disgruntled Windows 10 users on the Microsoft Community site.

Besides the blue screen of death, some users have been complaining that they have been experiencing very slow boot times after installing the KB4532695 update. Other users have been complaining about non-functioning audio or Bluetooth.

Some users have also complained about facing problems with their displays, others have been unable to power up their computers and some have been facing issues with BitLocker.

The way around these issues seems to be to uninstall the update. However, uninstalling the update would mean going back to the issues you were facing with the November update.

It’s basically between the devil and the seep sea at this point. However, the November update seems to be a lesser evil that than the BSoD.

