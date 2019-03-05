Windows Lite: Microsoft gets ready for dual-screen devices with new software

Microsoft is reportedly working on a stripped-down version of its Windows operating system that will cater to low-end PCs. Called Windows Lite, Microsoft is also readying the software for a new breed of devices with two screens including foldable ones.

According to The Verge, Microsoft’s new Windows Lite will be compatible with dual-screen laptops and may even on run on foldable displays. The company is working on a new Composable Shell (C-Shell) and Windows Core OS which is believed to be a more modular version of Windows Shell that runs on Windows 10 operating system. Some of the devices that use this Shell include the latest HoloLens 2 Mixed Reality headset.

The website reported Microsoft’s Windows Lite will have similar look and feel as the Windows 10 but will have fewer features. Previous reports have hinted at the ability to run apps from the Microsoft Store and progressive web apps (PWAs), quite similar to Chrome OS.

The stripped-down Windows 10 may be initially aimed at new dual-screen laptops but it will also target the future low-end PCs which will compete with Google’s Chromebooks. Already, ‘Centaurus’ and ‘Pegasus’ codenames have appeared online.

Dual-screen devices cannot be technically called foldable but the new software may very well pave way for the long-awaited Andromeda, Microsoft’s foldable phone.

There have been multiple reports claiming Microsoft will finally introduce its foldable phone later this year. The device is expected to run on a new version of Windows, which now appears to be Windows 10 Lite.

Microsoft is expected to unveil Windows Lite at its Build 2019 developer conference which is scheduled to start on May 6. Apart from Windows Lite, Microsoft is also outline details of its other services including Azure cloud, Internet of Things, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 10:27 IST