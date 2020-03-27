e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Wipro techies put themselves under self-quarantine after foreign trips

Wipro techies put themselves under self-quarantine after foreign trips

Global software major Wipro’s techies have gone into 14-day self-quarantine on return from overseas assignments as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus

tech Updated: Mar 27, 2020 18:42 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Bengaluru
Employees walk past Wipro Ltd. signage as they enter the company's campus in Bangalore, India. Photographer: Vivek Prakash/BLOOMBERG
Employees walk past Wipro Ltd. signage as they enter the company's campus in Bangalore, India. Photographer: Vivek Prakash/BLOOMBERG(Bloomberg)
         

Global software major Wipro’s techies have gone into 14-day self-quarantine on return from overseas assignments as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus, an official said on Friday.

“We have actioned a series of measures, including thermal screening using non-invasive/contact-less infrared thermometers and 14-day self-quarantine for all onsite returnees from overseas assignmets,” the official told IANS.

The city-based IT behemoth, however, did not disclose how many techies had so far returned from abroad or how many are in self-quarantine.

Operating from multiple locations the world over, Wipro has around 1.75 lakh employees.

Amid rising coronavirus positive cases in the city, the outsourcing firm has taken a slew of measures to protect its staff from the contagion that forced the central government to declare a 21-day lockdown across the country since March 24 midnight.

“Beginning March 16, we enabled work from home for our employees across the world. Barring essential staff required at office, we have enabled work from home for other employees,” said the spokesperson.

The software major said the safety, health, and well-being of its employees and communities where it operates was paramount.

The company’s development centres have been made safe for its techies to work after screening and sanitising their hands.

“We have ensured social/physical distancing to make it a safe place to work for employees providing critical services at our offices,” asserted the spokesperson.

On March 16, the company gave selective work-from-home option to its employees, depending on their role.

“Our offices remain open and its global environment, health and safety and crisis management teams will assess the coronavirus fallout,” said the tech firm in a statement earlier.

Karnataka recorded two COVID-19 deaths and 55 positive cases till Thursday.

top news
First images from India of virus causing Covid-19 captured by scientists
First images from India of virus causing Covid-19 captured by scientists
Kejriwal to share Delhi and India’s experience in fight against Covid-19 in global meet
Kejriwal to share Delhi and India’s experience in fight against Covid-19 in global meet
Covid-19 updates: Coronavirus cases continue to soar in Telangana, Kerala
Covid-19 updates: Coronavirus cases continue to soar in Telangana, Kerala
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Supreme Court gives carmakers 10-day window after lockdown to sell BS 4 stock
Supreme Court gives carmakers 10-day window after lockdown to sell BS 4 stock
Here’s why iPhone users may want to skip the latest iOS update
Here’s why iPhone users may want to skip the latest iOS update
‘Will beat this’: Boris Johnson after testing positive for Covid-19
‘Will beat this’: Boris Johnson after testing positive for Covid-19
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech