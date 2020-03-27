Wipro techies put themselves under self-quarantine after foreign trips

tech

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 18:42 IST

Global software major Wipro’s techies have gone into 14-day self-quarantine on return from overseas assignments as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus, an official said on Friday.

“We have actioned a series of measures, including thermal screening using non-invasive/contact-less infrared thermometers and 14-day self-quarantine for all onsite returnees from overseas assignmets,” the official told IANS.

The city-based IT behemoth, however, did not disclose how many techies had so far returned from abroad or how many are in self-quarantine.

Operating from multiple locations the world over, Wipro has around 1.75 lakh employees.

Amid rising coronavirus positive cases in the city, the outsourcing firm has taken a slew of measures to protect its staff from the contagion that forced the central government to declare a 21-day lockdown across the country since March 24 midnight.

“Beginning March 16, we enabled work from home for our employees across the world. Barring essential staff required at office, we have enabled work from home for other employees,” said the spokesperson.

The software major said the safety, health, and well-being of its employees and communities where it operates was paramount.

The company’s development centres have been made safe for its techies to work after screening and sanitising their hands.

“We have ensured social/physical distancing to make it a safe place to work for employees providing critical services at our offices,” asserted the spokesperson.

On March 16, the company gave selective work-from-home option to its employees, depending on their role.

“Our offices remain open and its global environment, health and safety and crisis management teams will assess the coronavirus fallout,” said the tech firm in a statement earlier.

Karnataka recorded two COVID-19 deaths and 55 positive cases till Thursday.