e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Wipro to co-develop software solutions for retail, fashion industry

Wipro to co-develop software solutions for retail, fashion industry

The software code will offer functionality from fashion manufacturing to in-store merchandising.

tech Updated: Mar 13, 2020 21:18 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Bengaluru
Software major Wipro on Thursday said it would co-develop software solutions for retail and fashion industry with German ERP product firm SAP and jointly market them.
Software major Wipro on Thursday said it would co-develop software solutions for retail and fashion industry with German ERP product firm SAP and jointly market them.(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
         

Software major Wipro on Thursday said it would co-develop software solutions for retail and fashion industry with German ERP product firm SAP and jointly market them.

“The new software solutions will help retail and fashion firms to manage business processes and customer experience,” said the city-based IT vendor in a statement here.

The software code will offer functionality from fashion manufacturing to in-store merchandising.

“Retail merchandise management solution, based on SAP’s Hana cloud, will help innovation and business growth. It will address processes such as procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, supply chain, and core finance for retail,” said the statement.

Similarly, advanced fashion manufacturing functionality will strengthen planning and execution while catering to last-minute changes that have become a norm in the industry.

“The solutions will enable seamless integration with SAP cloud platform and allow customers to build differentiated extensions in the cloud,” said the statement.

A cloud offering for an intelligent store solution will help enhance the customer experience by increasing productivity through advanced processes and automation.

“Our cloud is designed to support retail merchandise management, omnichannel pricing and promotions, which will help retail and fashion firms to benefit from opportunities and develop targeted business models in a dynamic market,” said SAP retail business unit global head Achim Schneider.

The industry needs to create responsive, innovative and integrated solutions to adapt to changing market conditions.

“Our domain capability, experience in SAP’s Hana implementation, innovation and partnership enables us to build industry-specific solutions. This initiative will help our customers in the retail and fashion industry to achieve business outcomes by leveraging SAP’s cloud platform,” said Wipro president Harish Dwarkanhalli in the statement.

tags
top news
Europe now ‘epicentre’ of COVID-19 pandemic: World Health Organisation
Europe now ‘epicentre’ of COVID-19 pandemic: World Health Organisation
Coronavirus update: Face masks and sanitisers declared essential items
Coronavirus update: Face masks and sanitisers declared essential items
India to suspend cross-border bus,train services, close 18 immigration checkposts
India to suspend cross-border bus,train services, close 18 immigration checkposts
CBI files fresh case against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, raids properties, firms
CBI files fresh case against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, raids properties, firms
Kerala man admitted to coronavirus isolation ward in hospital dies
Kerala man admitted to coronavirus isolation ward in hospital dies
IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15
IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15
Theaters, gyms to be shut in Mumbai, 5 other cities in Maharashtra over coronavirus
Theaters, gyms to be shut in Mumbai, 5 other cities in Maharashtra over coronavirus
PM Modi asks SAARC nation to work together on Covid-19, leaders laud initiative
PM Modi asks SAARC nation to work together on Covid-19, leaders laud initiative
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech