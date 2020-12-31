Wish Happy New Year 2020 through stickers on WhatsApp, Hike and Facebook

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 07:34 IST

The end of 2019 is special in more ways than one. With this year coming to close, a decade too will end. New Year’s Eve will see grand celebrations worldwide and to wish your friends and family in not so conventional way, various platforms have come with GIFs and stickers exclusively for the occasion of New Year.

WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp Stickers are quite well-known now, during each festival the Facebook-owned messaging app comes up with specific stickers for its users. This way of sending across greetings is not only more colourful and creative, but is also hassle free.

What works as a bonus is that there is no dearth of choice when it comes to choosing stickers based on the New Year Theme. WhatsApp users using Android devices can download New Year theme sticker packs from Google Play Store by typing Christmas “WAStickerApp”

In order to send stickers on WhatsApp, following steps need to be followed

• Open WhatsApp

• Select a contact or group

• Go to message box

• Click on the emoji button

• Select Stickers icon at the bottom of the app screen

• Tap on Plus icon to download new stickers

• Scroll down

• Select Get more stickers. You will be redirected to Play Store

• Choose New Year themed stickers

Hike Sticker Chat

Stickers are a major feature of Hike Messenger and are known as ‘Hike Sticker Chat’. Hike has multiple options for New Year stickers on its platforms. The pack offers a variety of stickers ranging from a child holding balloons along with the text ‘Happy New Year’ written over it to simple ‘Happy New Year’ written in stylish fonts.

Facebook

Facebook, which is one of the most widely used platforms for networking, too offers a huge variety of New Year theme stickers. In order to access them, users need to follow these steps:

• Open Facebook Messenger

• Open a message thread

• To add stickers tap on the smiley-face icon

• Search ‘New Year’ stickers

• Tap on the plus icon

• Stickers will be added to the collection