With Samsung Galaxy S10, you can finally customise Bixby button

Samsung is finally allows its users to customise the Bixby button on their new flagship smartphones. This week, Samsung took the wraps off its new Galaxy S10 lineup which comes built-in with the Bixby smart voice assistant.

The Galaxy S10 lineup will be the first set of Samsung phones to allow Bixby Key Customisation, the company announced in its official blog post.

Users of the new Samsung Galaxy S10 will be able to customise the button to launch Bixby, with either a single or double press. They will be able to map the other option to launch an app or quick command.

These custom Quick Commands can also be shared with your dear friends, or saved as a shortcut icons on the home screen for easy access.

Samsung said that the new customisation feature will also be extended to earlier Galaxy lineup, including the Galaxy S8, S9, and Note9 in a future software update.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 18:15 IST