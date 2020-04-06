Woman gets her iPhone 8 back after it fell in river two months back, and it’s still working

tech

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 15:22 IST

Apple iPhones come with water and dust resistant technology, which enables iPhones to withstand occasional splashes of water every now and then. But how effective this technology is in protecting these devices is difficult to tell. But a 29-year old woman from England recently ended up testing the water resistant capabilities of her iPhone 8 when it fell into the Thames river. Yes, that’s right, a river!

Thayse Bussolo Vieira was feeding the swans near the river Thames in Staines-upon-Thames, England back in February when her iPhone 8 fell out of her pocket and into the river. She was “devastated” as she hadn’t backed up her photos in the cloud.

Interestingly, nearly two months later Thayse and her fiance, James Tongue, were walking along the same spot in Surrey, England, when they found the phone lying on the riverbed, Mirror reported.

The iPhone was lying at a depth of nearly two meters in the river bed and hence was difficult to retrieve. And so the duo decided to return the next day with a device or a fishing net that they could use to retrieve the phone.

They returned to the same spot next day and they were able to retrieve the iPhone successfully. Of course, they weren’t sure if the iPhone 8 would work or not. And so they left it in a bowl of rice overnight. They charged it the following day and then tried to turn it on. Guess what? The iPhone 8 worked just fine. “It turned on. I was like ‘yay, it’s working.’ I could not believe it. I was so pleased I got my photos back. I thought they were gone forever,” the woman told the publication.

This is not the first time that an iPhone has survived after staying underwater for a long time. A Montana, US based family got their iPhone 11 back after nearly two after they dropped it in a lake at the Disneyland.