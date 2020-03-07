Women’s Day 2020: 5 apps every woman traveller needs on her smartphone

tech

Women today don’t need male chaperones to travel, thankfully. The tribe is perfectly capable, and equipped, to make plans and chart courses into territories unexplored. However, a little (un-gendered) help is always appreciated. Besides our smartphones, cameras and smartwatches – there are apps that can help women travellers plan and manage their trips better.

Most of these apps can be used by men too, of course, and are compatible for iOS and Android. For women travellers, these apps listed below allow them to plan things to their convenience.

Google Maps

This is a no brainer. This is a very handy app and comes to rescue when you decide to go road tripping with your gang or solo. Just add the destination and get going. Right from traffic congestion to nearby suggestions, you can find everything on this app that is relevant to you from a travel point of view. You should also have apps like Uber and Ola on your phone to board a cab in case you have not already booked a taxi or local guide.

Most importantly, you can download maps on this app to access them without internet. This comes very handy in areas where network is spotty or non-existent.

Smart 24x7

Smart24x7 has developed and integrated a safety app directed at protecting women. There is a ‘panic’ button connected with this application which is available free of cost to subscribers. On activation of this button, an alert is sent in the form of SMS and alarms to members of primary circle. One of these primary contacts gets an alert in the form of an alarm. These applications also capture pictures and make recordings of surroundings for later use. It is also possible to locate your nearest hospital, police station, or fire service station and send alerts to them.

Clue

A period-tracker, Clue, is a menstrual calendar that helps you track and predict your menstrual cycle. With calendar reminders for your period, you can be better prepared while on longer vacations and ensure that you don’t plan any major activity on cramp days.

Airbnb

Accommodation is key to a great experience. We’d recommend having the Airbnb app on your smartphone so as you can book accommodations as per your needs. You can also pay for your bookings via the app. Most importantly, read the reviews before you book a place. Airbnb allows you to pick a lot of options as key criteria before you start browsing options – like WiFi requirements, number of beds, number of bathrooms etc.

Splitwise

When you are travelling with your gang, you don’t want to end up wasting time calculating who owes who what. Download the Splitwise app and make a group with your friends. Now all you need to do is keep adding the expenses. The app will help you easily keep track and organise shared expenses and at the end of the trip, you can easily figure and settle the expenses.

Happy and safe travels, ladies.