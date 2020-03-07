e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Women’s Day 2020: 5 apps every woman traveller needs on her smartphone

Women’s Day 2020: 5 apps every woman traveller needs on her smartphone

Besides our smartphones, cameras and smartwatches – there are apps that can help women travellers plan and manage their trips better.

tech Updated: Mar 07, 2020 13:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Women today don’t need male chaperones to travel, thankfully. The tribe is perfectly capable, and equipped, to make plans and chart courses into territories unexplored. However, a little (un-gendered) help is always appreciated. Besides our smartphones, cameras and smartwatches – there are apps that can help women travellers plan and manage their trips better.
Women today don’t need male chaperones to travel, thankfully. The tribe is perfectly capable, and equipped, to make plans and chart courses into territories unexplored. However, a little (un-gendered) help is always appreciated. Besides our smartphones, cameras and smartwatches – there are apps that can help women travellers plan and manage their trips better. (Pixabay)
         

Women today don’t need male chaperones to travel, thankfully. The tribe is perfectly capable, and equipped, to make plans and chart courses into territories unexplored. However, a little (un-gendered) help is always appreciated. Besides our smartphones, cameras and smartwatches – there are apps that can help women travellers plan and manage their trips better.

Most of these apps can be used by men too, of course, and are compatible for iOS and Android. For women travellers, these apps listed below allow them to plan things to their convenience.

Google Maps

This is a no brainer. This is a very handy app and comes to rescue when you decide to go road tripping with your gang or solo. Just add the destination and get going. Right from traffic congestion to nearby suggestions, you can find everything on this app that is relevant to you from a travel point of view. You should also have apps like Uber and Ola on your phone to board a cab in case you have not already booked a taxi or local guide.

Most importantly, you can download maps on this app to access them without internet. This comes very handy in areas where network is spotty or non-existent.

Smart 24x7

Smart24x7 has developed and integrated a safety app directed at protecting women. There is a ‘panic’ button connected with this application which is available free of cost to subscribers. On activation of this button, an alert is sent in the form of SMS and alarms to members of primary circle. One of these primary contacts gets an alert in the form of an alarm. These applications also capture pictures and make recordings of surroundings for later use. It is also possible to locate your nearest hospital, police station, or fire service station and send alerts to them.

Clue

A period-tracker, Clue, is a menstrual calendar that helps you track and predict your menstrual cycle. With calendar reminders for your period, you can be better prepared while on longer vacations and ensure that you don’t plan any major activity on cramp days.

Airbnb

Accommodation is key to a great experience. We’d recommend having the Airbnb app on your smartphone so as you can book accommodations as per your needs. You can also pay for your bookings via the app. Most importantly, read the reviews before you book a place. Airbnb allows you to pick a lot of options as key criteria before you start browsing options – like WiFi requirements, number of beds, number of bathrooms etc.

Splitwise

When you are travelling with your gang, you don’t want to end up wasting time calculating who owes who what. Download the Splitwise app and make a group with your friends. Now all you need to do is keep adding the expenses. The app will help you easily keep track and organise shared expenses and at the end of the trip, you can easily figure and settle the expenses.

Happy and safe travels, ladies.

tags
top news
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor taken to ED office for questioning
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor taken to ED office for questioning
2 test positive in preliminary test for coronavirus in Punjab’s Amritsar
2 test positive in preliminary test for coronavirus in Punjab’s Amritsar
Govt backs press freedom: Javadekar on lifting ban on 2 Malayalam channels
Govt backs press freedom: Javadekar on lifting ban on 2 Malayalam channels
Conducting due diligence on Yes Bank restructuring, says SBI chief
Conducting due diligence on Yes Bank restructuring, says SBI chief
Reliance Jio wants you to pay more for 1GB of data in the next few months
Reliance Jio wants you to pay more for 1GB of data in the next few months
Indian agencies point to Pak link in anti-CAA protests
Indian agencies point to Pak link in anti-CAA protests
MSK Prasad reveals why Kohli was chosen as India captain after Dhoni
MSK Prasad reveals why Kohli was chosen as India captain after Dhoni
Delhi 2012 gangrape: Victim’s parents’ lawyer slams delay tactics by convicts
Delhi 2012 gangrape: Victim’s parents’ lawyer slams delay tactics by convicts
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech