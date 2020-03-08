Women’s Day 2020: Here’s looking back at Google Doodles in past 10 years

tech

International Women’s Day is observed on March 8 every year to recognize the achievements of women across various fields. Google commemorates this day with a creative doodle every year.

This year, the company has created a 3D paper mandala animation that symbolises women coming together throughout the world and generations. It has been illustrated by New York and London-based guest artists Julie Wilkinson and Joyanne Horscroft from Makerie Studio and animated by Zurich-based guest animators Marion Willam & Daphne Abderhalden from DRASTIK GmbH.

Here’s looking back at International Women’s Day Google Doodles in the past decade:

2019: Google in 2019 made an interactive, slideshow doodle on International Women’s Day which was told and made by women. The doodle showcased inspirational quotes in multiple languages by 13 international female trailblazers

The doodle started with the word “woman” written in 11 different languages. Sabeena Karnik, an Indian paper typographer and illustrator created the designs based on the quotes by Indian boxer and Padma award recipient Mary Kom and diplomat NL Beno Zephine.

The doodle also featured Nigerian writer and feminist icon Chimamanda Adichie Ngozi, British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid and French novelist George Sand.

2018: In this year Google paid tribute to “everyday women” around the world. Through visual narratives, the Google Doodle shared personal stories of 12 female artists. From India, the story of artist Kaveri Gopalakrishnan was featured.

2017: Images of 13 remarkable women, each of whom has “made a mark in her own way” was the focus. The stories takes a grandchild into an imaginary world where she encounters 13 women -- a pilot, an astronaut, a singer, a classical dancer, a scientist, a lawyer, a doctor, a lawn tennis player and others.

2016: Animated characters replaced imagery in an over 1-minute long video doodle. It was collated from 13 countries where Google spoke to 337 women and girls and asked them to complete the sentence, “One day I will…”

The Google Doodle showcased toddlers to grandmothers from San Francisco, Rio de Janeiro, Mexico City, Lagos, Moscow, Cairo, Berlin, London, Paris, Jakarta, Bangkok, New Delhi and Tokyo.

2015: A heartwarming tribute was paid to women for their achievements in different spheres battling obstacles of all kinds.

2014: The doodle had a play button in the second ‘O’ of the logo. The alphabet depicted the Venus symbol associated with women. Tapping on the play button directed to a video that had women from various walks of life, including Asha Bhonsle, Malala Yousafzai, wishing Happy International Women’s Day.

2013: The Google Doodle for International Women’s Day 2013 was created by artist Betsy Bauer. It depicted female faces with the logo of Google carefully etched into it.

2012: The year which saw the UN adopt the theme ‘Empower Rural Women, End Poverty and Hunger’ had the doodle as a simple illustration that forms Google’s ‘G’ with the female gender sign. One of the alphabets ‘O’ turned into a yellow flower, while the ‘E’ was reminiscent of the bindi, a symbol associated with Indian women.

2011: The year 2011 marked the centennial anniversary of International Women’s Day. Google used the doodle to promote the ‘Join me on the Bridge’ campaign, a celebration of women’s achievements around the world.

2010: The year did not see an International Women’s Day doodle but rather one specifically curated for Russia. The doodle had a bouquet of flowers added to the words Google.