‘Wonder when social fabric will be restored’, Satya Nadella in letter to employees on COVID-19

tech

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 11:15 IST

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Saturday shared the letter he had sent to all the employees on the issues pertaining to coronavirus pandemic.

Nadella thanked the employees for their efforts to help the company and its customers during the crisis. He also pointed out some of the initiatives undertaken by the company to help enterprises, governments and individuals around the world.

“We are in uncharted territory. Much is unknown, and I know how unsettling and uncertain this feels. Like many of you, there have been times over the past weeks where it has felt overwhelming and all-encompassing for me. I worry about the health and safety of my family, my co-workers, and friends. My wife and I worry for her aging parents, who are far away from us in India. I see the struggle in our local community, and around the world, the empty streets and restaurants, and I wonder when our social fabric will be restored,” he said in a Linkedin post.

Nadella said that the virus has “no borders, its cure will have no borders.”

“We are all in this together as a global community. For me, the best way I’ve found to get past this anxiety is to focus on what I can do each day to make a small difference. Each of us, wherever we are, has the opportunity to do the same – take an action driven by hope, a small step that makes things a bit better. And if everyone does something that makes the world a bit better, our collective work will in fact make the world a lot better, for the people we love, for our communities, for society,” he added.

Highlighting some of the initiatives taken by the company, Nadella said Microsoft recently launched a new Power Platform template to help customers share information and collaboration. He revealed the template has already been installed by more than 2,000 customers.

He also said that the governments in countries like Italy, Kuwait, Spain, and Japan are using Microsoft’s 365 solution. He also revealed that Office 365 Advanced Threat Protection is being deployed to prevent cybercriminals from exploiting the COVID-19 related email phishing campaigns and other hacks.

“Accenture is averaging 150 million minutes in Teams meetings each week, which is staggering, while companies like Icertis are relying on our cloud to ensure employees with high-network bandwidth requirements can stay productive from home,” he added.

Microsoft earlier this week revealed that Teams, its collaboration and messaging app for professionals, had seen a major spike in terms of users as millions of employees around the world have taken to work from home. Microsoft said it added 12 million daily users in just the last seven days, bringing the number to 44 million.

Earlier, Microsoft launched an interactive coronavirus tracker map powered by Bing. The tracker shows the latest number of coronavirus cases country wise along with the latest updates from a country.