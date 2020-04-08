e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Work from home: Things you should know to stay safe online

Work from home: Things you should know to stay safe online

Knowing basic internet privacy hygiene can keep not only your data secure but your organisation’s as well.

tech Updated: Apr 08, 2020 14:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Zoom, a videoconferencing app, had its 15-minutes of fame when millions of users flocked to the app to host virtual meetings.
Zoom, a videoconferencing app, had its 15-minutes of fame when millions of users flocked to the app to host virtual meetings.(Pixabay)
         

With millions of people working from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic, basic understanding of online privacy has become more important than ever. If you’re using a laptop/mobile device, knowing basic internet privacy hygiene can keep not only your data secure but your organisation’s as well.

According to a new Check Point survey, enterprise coronavirus-related attacks have jumped. About 71% of security professionals reported a surge in security threats or attacks since the outbreak, the survey said.

Viral maybe, secure maybe not

Every now and then something or another goes viral on the web. Zoom, a videoconferencing app, had its 15-minutes of fame when millions of users flocked to the app to host virtual meetings. When scrutinised, the app was found to have some critical security and privacy loopholes which led to ‘zoombombings’. For your workplace conference, we’d recommend you traditional yet secure apps such as Google Hangouts, Meet, Skype, and others.

ALSO READ: Zoombombing is real: Here’s how can you make Zoom video meets safer

Spam/Phishing

There’s been a growth in spam and phishing attacks following the Covid-19 outbreak. Workplace email accounts are also among the prime targets.

Scamsters are trying to target users by posing as a legitimate source of information for the pandemic. Security experts have warned of hackers trying to prey on fears related to the Covid-19. Last month, Micro Focus revealed a well-known organization in India had a fake email from someone posing as the WHO. The email contained a ransomware called Locky.

Countering phishing emails

- Never give your private information

- Verify the email address or any link within the email

- Don’t engage with emails that ask you to respond or do something right away

Download with caution

As said earlier, if you’re using a desktop or laptop provided by your organisation, you’ve to be more careful about what you’re downloading on the device. This also applies to those accessing office email or software on their personal devices.

Don’t download anything that seems suspicious. Avoid downloading pirated movies or music online as they may contain hidden malware.

If you’re using shadow IT solutions such as software that’s still not tested, tools or services, ask your organisation to get them removed from the system.

top news
Covid-19: ‘Not possible to lift lockdown’, says PM Modi
Covid-19: ‘Not possible to lift lockdown’, says PM Modi
Make all Covid-19 tests free for citizens, suggests Supreme Court
Make all Covid-19 tests free for citizens, suggests Supreme Court
Covid-19: UP locks down 15 districts, people won’t be allowed out of homes
Covid-19: UP locks down 15 districts, people won’t be allowed out of homes
3 out of 5 terrorists killed in Kupwara Op from J&K; 2 went to Pak via Attari in 2018
3 out of 5 terrorists killed in Kupwara Op from J&K; 2 went to Pak via Attari in 2018
The Taste with Vir: We’ll have to extend the lockdown
The Taste with Vir: We’ll have to extend the lockdown
2021 Hyundai Elantra launched in Korea. Price in INR conversion is ₹9.52 lakh
2021 Hyundai Elantra launched in Korea. Price in INR conversion is ₹9.52 lakh
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
US President Donald Trump calls WHO China-centric, threatens to cut off funds
US President Donald Trump calls WHO China-centric, threatens to cut off funds
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech