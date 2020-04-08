Work from home: Things you should know to stay safe online

tech

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 14:45 IST

With millions of people working from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic, basic understanding of online privacy has become more important than ever. If you’re using a laptop/mobile device, knowing basic internet privacy hygiene can keep not only your data secure but your organisation’s as well.

According to a new Check Point survey, enterprise coronavirus-related attacks have jumped. About 71% of security professionals reported a surge in security threats or attacks since the outbreak, the survey said.

Viral maybe, secure maybe not

Every now and then something or another goes viral on the web. Zoom, a videoconferencing app, had its 15-minutes of fame when millions of users flocked to the app to host virtual meetings. When scrutinised, the app was found to have some critical security and privacy loopholes which led to ‘zoombombings’. For your workplace conference, we’d recommend you traditional yet secure apps such as Google Hangouts, Meet, Skype, and others.

Spam/Phishing

There’s been a growth in spam and phishing attacks following the Covid-19 outbreak. Workplace email accounts are also among the prime targets.

Scamsters are trying to target users by posing as a legitimate source of information for the pandemic. Security experts have warned of hackers trying to prey on fears related to the Covid-19. Last month, Micro Focus revealed a well-known organization in India had a fake email from someone posing as the WHO. The email contained a ransomware called Locky.

Countering phishing emails

- Never give your private information

- Verify the email address or any link within the email

- Don’t engage with emails that ask you to respond or do something right away

Download with caution

As said earlier, if you’re using a desktop or laptop provided by your organisation, you’ve to be more careful about what you’re downloading on the device. This also applies to those accessing office email or software on their personal devices.

Don’t download anything that seems suspicious. Avoid downloading pirated movies or music online as they may contain hidden malware.

If you’re using shadow IT solutions such as software that’s still not tested, tools or services, ask your organisation to get them removed from the system.