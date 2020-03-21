Working from home due? Use these 6 video conferencing apps for your meetings

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 07:20 IST

Nowadays you no longer have to be physically present in your workplace to attend meetings if you don’t really need to. Especially now, with the coronavirus pandemic, many of us are working from home.

There are several video conferencing apps that allow you to hold meetings with your clients and team members from whichever location you are in.

WhatsApp

Most of us have WhatsApp downloaded on our smartphones. Through WhatsApp, you can also have conference video calls, where you can talk to three people at a time.

To make a group video call you can call one of the members and add the other two. If you have your clients on a WhatsApp group, you can simply open the window of the group and tap on the group call option (a phone with a plus symbol).

If you have more members then you would be asked to select the contacts you want to add to the call and finally tap on the video call option.

Skype

You can get a group video call with up to 50 people on Skype. PowerPoint slides, video recording can also be shared with the team members.

The Skype video calling app allows you to blur the background during a business meeting. You can record your meetings and save it for later. Once you start recording, all the participants in the meeting will be notified. Final recordings will be posted in the Skype chat and will be available for the next 30 days.

Facebook Messenger

You can also try using Facebook Messenger for video conferencing. Open the group conversation with the people you want to video chat with, now click on the video call option in the top right corner of the chat window.

Up to 8 people can be included at a time and you can also use features such as face filters.

Hangouts Meet

Share a link to the people whom you want to participate in the meeting and use this video conferencing app by Google.

In Hangouts Meet, you can connect with up to 250 participants. You can also integrate this with your calendar for easy scheduling and access to meeting details.

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams enables you to invite up to 250 co-workers or clients for a meeting through online video conferencing.

Select the team and channel you would like to make a video conference with and then tap on the meet now (video camera option) at the bottom of the screen.

Record the meeting by going to the more option button and select start recording.

Slack

Slack makes it possible to share your screen during video conferencing which in a way helps communicate complex ideas clearly.

This app allows you to share and edit documents and also integrate the tools and services that are essential for work.

To enjoy these video conferencing apps without any disruption, ensure that you have a strong internet or Wi-Fi connection. These apps will enable you to continue to meet your targets and not miss important meetings even when you are travelling or at home.