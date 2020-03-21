Working from home during coronavirus outbreak? Here are some laptop accessories to use while staying in bed

tech

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 21:18 IST

The number of COVID-19 or coronavirus cases keep increasing as you read this so it’s natural to work from home and stay away from being affected. One of the most comfortable corners to work from home is the bed. We can relax, stretch out under the covers and place our laptops before us in the most convenient position and work.

Today, we tell you about useful laptop accessories that you may require while working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wi-Fi router or portable Wi-Fi: Poor internet connection will obviously disrupt your work.

Ensure that you have a strong Wi-Fi connection which helps you open web pages and even hold meetings through video conferencing. You can enhance the router speed or add an external antenna to make it faster.

The onset of summer means there will be more power cuts. To carry on with your office work, it is advisable to have portable Wi-Fi that you can use even when there is no electricity at home.

Also read: Working from home? Google suggests some ‘pro’ tips

Laptop stand: To prevent overheating of the device, you should have a laptop stand. It improves your posture and you can adjust the height and tilt as per your convenience.

Bluetooth keyboard and mouse: Since you are placing your laptop on the bed and sitting close to it, it may affect your eyes. You can invest in a wireless or Bluetooth keyboard and mouse and sit back and work with comfort and ease.

Wireless headset: To participate in meetings and conferences while at home, you should have a pair of wireless headset with microphone attached.

You can invest in noise cancelling headphones that will enable you to concentrate on your work and mute the ambient noise.

Also read: Working from home due? Use these 6 video conferencing apps for your meetings

Conference speaker: Even when working from home, you cannot avoid meetings and conference calls with your clients and team members. A good, portable, omni-directional conference speaker can solve your problem.

Extension board: The switchboard that is there in your house may not be close to your bed. It is always good to have an extension board with multiple charging points. This means you charge your mobile phone and connect your conference speaker while working on the laptop.