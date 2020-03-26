Working from home? Five features of Microsoft Teams that you need to know

tech

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 16:14 IST

Microsoft Teams is turning out to be one of the most used collaboration tools for office employees to get the work done while working from homes. Although there are other team collaboration tools as well, Microsoft Teams has been making the most headlines these days when most countries are going through the coronavirus lockdown phase. So, why is Microsoft Team so important and why is everyone talking about it? Here are some key features that make it better than competitors.

The benefits of Microsoft Office 365

Since Micrsoft has Office 365 software suite under it and most of us use Word, Excel, PowerPoint OneNote, SharePoint, Outlook and other applications, Microsoft Teams gives you access to all those documents so you can easily share it with colleagues.

Also read: Slack to Microsoft Teams: Best messaging apps to use for work

Ease of chatting

Microsoft Teams also lets you dedicate certain chat windows to a particular topic so it becomes easier to search for relevant information instead of scrolling through endless chats. It is possible to create ‘Conversation’ tabs in Microsoft Teams channels that everyone can see. You can also invite more people with @mention.

Takes care of emails

Besides the fact that you can easily get in touch with others over Microsoft Teams chat instead of lengthy mail chains, Microsoft Teams lets users send an email to the team channel with the content inside the email showing as a threaded conversation to all the members.

Also read: Here are top 5 collaboration tools for work from home professionals

Available across platforms

Microsoft Teams is not just present as a web interface for users but as an app as well on Android and iOS smartphones. Using the app, people can coordinate on documents, have a voice conversation or perform a video meeting easily. And with more people working from home, these features are more than important for some.

Support for third-party apps

It is easy to add third party apps in Microsoft Teams. It supports apps like Zendesk, Asana, Smartsheet, Zoom.ai and more so you can get the best out of the collaboration tools while working from home.