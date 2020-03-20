Working from home? Google suggests some ‘pro’ tips

tech

Now that most of us have started working from home I order to prevent COVID-19 or coronavirus from spreading more, Google has given some ‘pro’ tips on how to setup your team for remote working. The search giant, in a blog post, stated that teams should have the right tools and processes. So once the setup is done, here’s what Google says you should do.

Creating a team alias is a must, meaning you can create an email list including all the team members so coordination becomes easier and sharing information is quicker. Even a chat room will solve a lot of problems as it will result in faster-moving discussions.

Checking sharing permissions on files is also important when working from home. This is specially important for those documents that need collaboration and simultaneous edits. Even creating a shared drive will also help. “You might even consider creating a shared drive where your team can store, search, and access files from any device,” says Google.

As for meetings, using the calendar invites and attaching the required documents can be done. Of course, you can’t leave video conferencing as that stays as one of the most important tools for meetings.

Furthermore, while staying at home can be isolating for some, Google suggests that sharing daily goals and achievements in a chat group will keep the conversation alive and going. The firm also recommends setting up an internal site for consolidating important information.

But that said, Google also suggests that users shouldn’t spend all day on video chats as there are other tools at their disposal as well that will let them focus more while consuming less data.