e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / World Health Organisation joins TikTok to tackle fake news on Coronavirus

World Health Organisation joins TikTok to tackle fake news on Coronavirus

The global health organisation has officially joined TikTok in a bid to help tackle fake news surrounding Coronavirus on the video sharing platform.

tech Updated: Feb 29, 2020 11:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
In the video, WHO shares preventive measures about Coronavirus.
In the video, WHO shares preventive measures about Coronavirus.(REUTERS)
         

The recent Coronavirus outbreak has triggered a flurry of posts containing fake news on various social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and TikTok. While governments, health organisations and the social media platforms are trying to tackle this issue by disseminating facts about the pandemic and taking down posts containing misinformation, there seems to be no end to this menace. Now, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has taken it upon itself to tackle fake news surrounding the Coronavirus outbreak.

The global health organisation has officially joined TikTok in a bid to help tackle fake news surrounding Coronavirus on the video sharing platform. “We are joining @tiktok to provide you with reliable and timely public health advice! Our first post: How to protect yourself from #coronavirus?,” WHO wrote in its first post on the platform.

 

@who

We are joining @tiktok to provide you with reliable and timely public health advice! Our first post: How to protect yourself from ##coronavirus ?

♬ original sound - who

In the video, WHO’s technical lead of infection prevention and control,Benedetta Allegranzi, shares the preventive measures that people can use in order to safeguard themselves from Coronavirus. “Frequently clean your hands using an alcohol-based hand-rub product…,” Allegranzi said in the video.

As far as fake news surrounding Coronavirus is concerned, Facebook has banned advertisements for products offering any cures or prevention around the coronavirus outbreak. The social media giant has also banned ads that create a sense of urgency around the situation. Additionally, it is also doing fact-checking with independent third-party partners for disseminating verified advice. Twitter, on the other hand, is taking down accounts that spread misinformation.

tags
top news
‘Not your strong point’: Congress leader to BJP over rajdharma remark
‘Not your strong point’: Congress leader to BJP over rajdharma remark
Taking cue from UP Police, Delhi cops to make rioters pay for property damage
Taking cue from UP Police, Delhi cops to make rioters pay for property damage
Delhi riots: At mortuaries, unending wait to identify the dead
Delhi riots: At mortuaries, unending wait to identify the dead
Mobilisation, stockpiling ahead of riot caught Delhi police by surprise
Mobilisation, stockpiling ahead of riot caught Delhi police by surprise
‘Good words for you also, but...’: Judge who praised PM to Cong lawyer in court
‘Good words for you also, but...’: Judge who praised PM to Cong lawyer in court
J&K to evict squatters from houses meant for Kashmiri Pandit migrants
J&K to evict squatters from houses meant for Kashmiri Pandit migrants
‘Morarji Desai’s politics was based on principles’: PM Modi pays tribute
‘Morarji Desai’s politics was based on principles’: PM Modi pays tribute
Here’s what Bill Gates has to say about coronavirus outbreak
Here’s what Bill Gates has to say about coronavirus outbreak
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech