World Health Organisation joins TikTok to tackle fake news on Coronavirus

tech

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 11:52 IST

The recent Coronavirus outbreak has triggered a flurry of posts containing fake news on various social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and TikTok. While governments, health organisations and the social media platforms are trying to tackle this issue by disseminating facts about the pandemic and taking down posts containing misinformation, there seems to be no end to this menace. Now, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has taken it upon itself to tackle fake news surrounding the Coronavirus outbreak.

The global health organisation has officially joined TikTok in a bid to help tackle fake news surrounding Coronavirus on the video sharing platform. “We are joining @tiktok to provide you with reliable and timely public health advice! Our first post: How to protect yourself from #coronavirus?,” WHO wrote in its first post on the platform.

@who We are joining @tiktok to provide you with reliable and timely public health advice! Our first post: How to protect yourself from ##coronavirus ? ♬ original sound - who

In the video, WHO’s technical lead of infection prevention and control,Benedetta Allegranzi, shares the preventive measures that people can use in order to safeguard themselves from Coronavirus. “Frequently clean your hands using an alcohol-based hand-rub product…,” Allegranzi said in the video.

As far as fake news surrounding Coronavirus is concerned, Facebook has banned advertisements for products offering any cures or prevention around the coronavirus outbreak. The social media giant has also banned ads that create a sense of urgency around the situation. Additionally, it is also doing fact-checking with independent third-party partners for disseminating verified advice. Twitter, on the other hand, is taking down accounts that spread misinformation.