World Photography Day 2019: Here are the best camera phones in India

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 14:33 IST

On the World Photography Day, people around the world celebrate the art of photography. You don’t need to own an expensive DSLR to be a good photographer today. Thanks to rapid improvement in the camera sensors and software optimisations, your smartphone camera is now good enough. Even if you don’t understand nitty-gritty of photography, smartphone cameras can nowadays use machine learning to deliver right settings for capturing a particular frame.

If you’re a photography enthusiast, here are some of the best camera phones you can buy today. Before we hold forth, we’ve picked phones across price segments and are in no particular order.

Huawei P30 Pro

Priced at Rs 71,990, Huawei P30 Pro is one of the first smartphones to offer 50x zoom. The phone comes with special optimisations to help you take great shots of moon. The smartphone comes with four rear cameras including 20-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 40-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel zoom lens, and a Time of Flight sensor. The onboard Kirin 980 processor helps a reliable performance and on par with other premium phones.

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL shows you don’t need high camera megapixel resolution and specs to take good photos. The smartphone uses Google’s advanced software algorithms to deliver excellent photos across daylight and lowlight settings. In terms of specs, Google Pixel 3 XL features a 12-megapixel rear camera with autofocus, dual pixel phase detection, OIS and EIS, and f/1.8 aperture. The smartphone is available online for Rs 52,400 approximately.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro takes on OnePlus 7 with triple-rear camera setup featuring 48-megapixel (Sony IMX58 sensor, 1.6μm large 4-in-1 large pixel, 6P, f/1.75 aperture), 8-megapixel telephoto lens(2x Optical Zoom, 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture), and 13-megapixel 124.8-degree super wide-angle lens( 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture). The smartphone delivers impressive results in daylight settings. The lowlight performance is on par with OnePlus 7. Available at a starting price of Rs 27,999, Redmi K20 Pro is also quite cheaper than OnePlus 7.

Realme X

Realme X joins brings a premium design and pop-up selfie camera. The phone also offers 48MP (Sony IMX586 sensor) and 5MP sensors with f/1.7 + f/2.4 apertures respectively. Realme X supports Super Nightscape, Chroma Boost, and new portrait mode styles HDR. Realme X lets you shoot 4K videos at 30fps. The smartphone is available online for a starting price of Rs 16,999.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is one of the cheapest smartphones to offer 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. Available online at a starting price of Rs 13,999, Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with 48MP + 5MP AI Dual camera and 1.6μm large pixel (4-in-1 Super Pixel), PDAF, and f/1.79 aperture lens. Redmi Note 7 Pro also supports 4K videos at 30fps. Other key features Redmi Note 7 Pro include 4,000mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, and 6.3-inch full HD+ dot notch display.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 14:31 IST