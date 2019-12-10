World record egg, BTS, Game of Thrones and all that ruled Twitter in 2019

tech

Twitter is possibly the top social platform for things to trend the fastest. There’s always something trending or making news on Twitter which varies from region to region. So what made the most buzz on Twitter this year? The micro-blogging platform has just revealed its most memorable moments of 2019 through its “annual Year on Twitter global report”.

The most retweeted tweet globally on Twitter was the “World Record Egg” which achieved its goal of getting the most retweets. Twitter however highlighted that the most retweeted tweet was actually from Yusaku Maezawa but it didn’t make it to the list because it offered payment in exchange for followers or retweets.

Let's set a world record together and get the most retweeted tweet on Twitter. Beating the current world record held by Yusaku Maezawa @yousuck2020 (5.3 million!)



We got this 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VkMPwJo9GI — World Record Egg (@egg_rt_record) January 14, 2019

BTS obviously made it to this list bagging the second most retweeted tweet which features Jungkook dancing to Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy. BTS’s other official accounts also had the most retweets but Twitter can feature only one account. BTS has another digital accolade by getting the number 1 spot on Twitter’s top musician’s worldwide list.

Following BTS in this list are Ariana Grande, Drake, Rihanna and Cardi B. The Avengers: Endgame was the top movie talked about on Twitter followed by Toy Story 4, Joker, Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Lion King and Weathering With You. Among the top actors worldwide, Tom Holland ranked first, Chris Evans second, Zendaya third and Robert Downey Jr. fourth.

It’s no surprise that Donald Trump ranked the top politicians list worldwide on Twitter. He was followed by his predecessor Barack Obama, then the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Twitter has more top ten lists for categories in sports, emojis and news which you can check here.