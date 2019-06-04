WWDC 2019: iOS 13, new Mac Pro to iPad OS, here’s everything Apple announced

Apple made a host of announcements on the first day of its annual developers conference, WWDC. The Cupertino tech giant focused on privacy as it announced new features like ‘Apple Sign in’. The iPad got its own OS, while iOS 13 was previewed with everything new coming to the mobile OS.

Apple also updated its Mac Pro with a powerful processor and up to 2TB of RAM. As expected, Apple announced new iterations of watchOS and macOS. Here’s a breakdown of everything Apple announced at WWDC 2019.

iOS 13

iOS 13 comes with one of the most anticipated UI change – dark mode. Apple demonstrated system-wide dark mode on iOS 13 with the UI change visible on apps and home screen. iOS 13 is also faster with apps launching twice as fast. Reminders app gets a makeover with a gallery view of inputs, while Apple Maps gets detailed streets and new tools.

Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering Craig Federighi talks about the company's upcoming iOS 13, Catalina, during Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California on June 3, 2019. ( AFP )

The developer beta of iOS 13 is available starting today. iOS 13 public beta will be available later in July with the stable version releasing later this fall.

Apple's new Mac Pro sits on display in the showroom during Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California on June 3, 2019. ( AFP )

New Mac Pro

The 2019 Mac Pro is powered by Intel’s new Xeon processor paired with AMD Radeon Pro for graphics. The base model of Mac Pro priced at $5,999 offers 256GB of storage, while the high-end model supports 4TB of storage. Apple will start selling the new Mac Pro later this fall.

iPadOS

The iPad gets a dedicated OS simply called ‘iPadOS’. Built on the core functions of iOS, the new iPadOS comes with features like multi-window capabilities and gesture-based navigation. Apple is also adding the functionality for iPads to support USB drives and microSD cards. iPadOS will be available for users later this fall.

Apple's vice president of Health Sumbul Desai speaks during the keynote address during Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California on June 3, 2019. ( AFP )

watchOS 6

Apple’s latest iteration of watchOS will come with watches, iPhone apps like voice memos and calculator. The App Store is also now available on watchOS. Health features like period tracking, cycle tracking are also coming to watchOS. Developers also get fresh APIs to build independent Apple Watch apps.

Apple Sign-In

Similar to Facebook and Google sign in, Apple also introduced its own sign in. On ‘Sign in with Apple’, users can authenticate with Face ID to login. Sign in with Apple also gives users to show or hide their email address. Keeping privacy in mind, Apple will create a random email address to be shared with the third-party app.

iPhone apps

Photos app will now have a cleaner tab for categories like ‘days’, ‘months’, and ‘years’. Apple is also using ML to delete duplicate photos and categorise photos. Videos and live photos will autoplay on the Photos app’s new library. Apple is also bringing editing tools for videos. Messages app gets a new option to add animoji or memoji as display pictures.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 11:46 IST