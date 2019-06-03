WWDC 2019 Live updates: Apple Watch overhauled with dedicated App Store, new apps

Apple’s annual developer conference, WWDC 2019, will kick off today. Apple is expected to continue its efforts towards the transition from a hardware-driven company to a services platform.

CEO Tim Cook will deliver the opening keynote at the WWDC 2019 in San Jose, California. He’s expected to unveil updates to Apple’s software including macOS and iOS. Cook is also expected to shed light on the company’s new initiatives for users privacy and security.

Ahead of the WWDC 2019, reports suggest Apple will make some bold changes to its platform which includes phasing out iTunes, streamlining mobile and desktop operating systems and more.

Apple’s WWDC 2019 conference will begin at 10:30PM tonight. Here are the live updates.

10:47PM IST Apple Watch Kevin Lynch takes the stage to reveal new Apple Watch features. Apple Watch now comes with new watch faces. Apple Watch now features more iPhone apps such as voice memos and calculator among others. It also supports the Tip functionality to split the bills with friends. Apple is extending fresh APIs to developers to build independent Apple Watch apps. Apple Watch now also supports App Store. watchOS 6 comes with cycle tracking and other new tracking features.





10:42PM IST Gaming Cook announced that Apple TV will now support popular gaming controllers such as Xbox One S, PlayStation 4.





10:39PM IST Apple TV+, tvOS Apple TV+ will be available on Apple TV this fall. No word on the subscription rates yet. Cook showcases a revamped tvOS with a lot of personalisation features. tvOS can now support multiple users -- similar to Netflix. tvOS also features Apple Music which offers personalised experience for different users on the platform.





10:32PM IST Tim Cook takes the stage Apple CEO Tim Cook begins the opening keynote. He thanks to the developer community for building a robust app ecosystem for Apple’s iOS and MacOS platform. Hardware, Software and Services -- Tim Cook points out the company’s new focus areas. Just last month Apple had introduced three new services -- Apple TV+, Apple News+, and Apple Arcade.





10:30 PM IST WWDC kicks off Apple’s annual developer conference kicks off. The company is expected to unveil updates to iOS and MacOS among other new software features.





10:24PM IST End of iTunes Apple has already signalled phasing out iTunes. Launched in 2011, Apple’s iTunes has been the go-to platform to listen to music, podcasts and watch videos. It also allowed users to manage their Apple devices. Apple is expected to launch a trio of new applications for Macs – Music, TV, and Podcasts. It’s a great day for an Apple keynote! See you in a few hours, developers! #WWDC19 pic.twitter.com/uoRhslrjH5 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 3, 2019





10:21PM IST iOS 13 Dark Mode A leaked screenshot of the new Reminders app on iOS 13 gives a preview of an updated Reminder app running on iPhone. The app is seen with inverted colours – part of iOS 13’s much-awaited Dark Mode. The UI looks identical to the recently leaked screenshots of iOS 13’s dark mode. It is worth noting that Google is also prepping system-wide Dark Mode with its Android Q update. iOS 13 - Dark Mode - New Reminders app pic.twitter.com/klr5sR3rph — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) June 3, 2019



