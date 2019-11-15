e-paper
Xbox Game Pass at X019: Microsoft announces more than 50 new games

Microsoft is offering 6 months of free Spotify Premium access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

tech Updated: Nov 15, 2019 16:10 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Xbox Game Pass at X019
Xbox Game Pass at X019(Microsoft )
         

Microsoft at its X019 conference announced more than 50 new games for Xbox Game Pass. Some of the games are available for both games and PC. Microsoft is offering Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members 1 month of EA access and three months of Discord Nitro. The limited period scheme also includes 6 months of free Spotify Premium access.

“If you haven‘t tried Xbox Game Pass Ultimate yet, we’ve got your first 3 months for $1. I did not type that wrong, it’s 3 months for you to give all these games a shot for just $1. Plus, while we know you’re all here for the games, your Xbox Game Pass Membership gets you a bunch of other things (like discounts on DLC, buying games in our library, etc.), we’re excited to add more to this list for the holidays,” wrote Megan Spurr, Community Lead, Xbox Game Pass on the company website.

Games available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers right away:

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (PC)

Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Console, coming soon to PC)

Hearts of Iron IV: Cadet Edition (PC)

LEGO: The Ninjago Movie Videogame (Console)

Tracks: The Train Set Game (Console & PC)

Rage 2 (Console & PC)

Remnant: From the Ashes (Console)

The Talos Principle (Console & PC)

These games will be rolled out starting next month and throughout 2020

Carrion (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Cris Tales (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Cyber Shadow (Console & PC)

Darksiders III (Console & PC)

Double Kick Heroes (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Drake Hollow (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Edge of Eternity (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Forager (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Haven (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox

It Lurks Below (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Levelhead (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Life Is Strange 2: Episodes 4 & 5 (Console)

My Friend Pedro (Console/PC)

Pandemic (PC)

Final Fantasy franchise (Console & PC)

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII: Remastered

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy X: HD Remastered

Final Fantasy X-2: HD Remastered

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XIII

Final Fantasy XIII-2

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

Final Fantasy XV

PHOGS (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox

She Dreams Elsewhere (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox

SkateBird (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Streets of Rage 4 (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Scourge Bringer (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Supraland (Console) – ID@Xbox

Tekken 7 (Console)

Touhou Luna Nights (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox

The Escapists 2 (Console)

The Red Lantern (Console) – ID@Xbox

The Red Strings Club (PC)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Console)

Vambrace: Cold Soul (Console & PC)

West of Dead (Console & PC)

Yakuza franchise (Console & PC)

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

