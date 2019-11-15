Xbox Game Pass at X019: Microsoft announces more than 50 new games
Microsoft is offering 6 months of free Spotify Premium access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.tech Updated: Nov 15, 2019 16:10 IST
Microsoft at its X019 conference announced more than 50 new games for Xbox Game Pass. Some of the games are available for both games and PC. Microsoft is offering Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members 1 month of EA access and three months of Discord Nitro. The limited period scheme also includes 6 months of free Spotify Premium access.
“If you haven‘t tried Xbox Game Pass Ultimate yet, we’ve got your first 3 months for $1. I did not type that wrong, it’s 3 months for you to give all these games a shot for just $1. Plus, while we know you’re all here for the games, your Xbox Game Pass Membership gets you a bunch of other things (like discounts on DLC, buying games in our library, etc.), we’re excited to add more to this list for the holidays,” wrote Megan Spurr, Community Lead, Xbox Game Pass on the company website.
Games available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers right away:
Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (PC)
Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Console, coming soon to PC)
Hearts of Iron IV: Cadet Edition (PC)
LEGO: The Ninjago Movie Videogame (Console)
Tracks: The Train Set Game (Console & PC)
Rage 2 (Console & PC)
Remnant: From the Ashes (Console)
The Talos Principle (Console & PC)
These games will be rolled out starting next month and throughout 2020
Carrion (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox
Cris Tales (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox
Cyber Shadow (Console & PC)
Darksiders III (Console & PC)
Double Kick Heroes (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox
Drake Hollow (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox
Edge of Eternity (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox
Forager (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox
Haven (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox
It Lurks Below (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox
Levelhead (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox
Life Is Strange 2: Episodes 4 & 5 (Console)
My Friend Pedro (Console/PC)
Pandemic (PC)
Final Fantasy franchise (Console & PC)
Final Fantasy VII
Final Fantasy VIII: Remastered
Final Fantasy IX
Final Fantasy X: HD Remastered
Final Fantasy X-2: HD Remastered
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Final Fantasy XIII
Final Fantasy XIII-2
Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
Final Fantasy XV
PHOGS (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox
She Dreams Elsewhere (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox
SkateBird (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox
Streets of Rage 4 (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox
Scourge Bringer (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox
Supraland (Console) – ID@Xbox
Tekken 7 (Console)
Touhou Luna Nights (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox
The Escapists 2 (Console)
The Red Lantern (Console) – ID@Xbox
The Red Strings Club (PC)
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Console)
Vambrace: Cold Soul (Console & PC)
West of Dead (Console & PC)
Yakuza franchise (Console & PC)
Yakuza 0
Yakuza Kiwami
Yakuza Kiwami 2