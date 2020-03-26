Xbox Series X graphics source code stolen, hacker asks for $100 million ransom

tech

Someone has reportedly gained access to the forthcoming Microsoft’s gaming console, Xbox Series X’s graphics source code and is now holding the piece of information as a ransom. The new came from AMD wherein the company said that “In December 2019, we were contacted by someone who claimed to have test files related to a subset of our current and future graphics products, some of which were recently posted online, but have since been taken down.” Although the name of the console was not mentioned, a separate report from the TorrentFreak website stated that the stolen source code was regarding AMD’s Big Navi and Arden GPUs. And AMD’s Arden GPUs are also being said to be the Xbox Series X 12 teraflop GPU.

Some of the codes were posted on Github but have been taken down. As per the reports, the hacker is asking for $100 million for the code and is likely to dump the entire code if there’s no buyer.

Although more details are to be revealed, the breach seems to be a genuine one given that AMD has issues a DMCA takedown on Github. “This repository is currently disabled due to a DMCA takedown notice. We have disabled public access to the repository,” states the particular page.

This news comes days after Microsoft unveiled all the specs of the Xbox Series X. The console features an octa-core custom AMD Zen 2 CPU (7nm process) clocked at 3.8GHz along with a custom RDNA 2 GPU in addition to 12 TFLOPS and 52 CUs (Compute Units). You also get 16GB GDDR6 RAM a memory bandwidth of 10GB at 560 GB/s and 6GB at 336 GB/s. As for the storage, the Series X will bring you 1TB custom NVME SSD drive along with the support for 1TB expansion card. It also supports USB 3.2 External HDD storage.