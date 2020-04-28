e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Xerox withdraws annual revenue forecast after posting loss due to virus

Xerox withdraws annual revenue forecast after posting loss due to virus

Xerox reported results for the first time after it announced calling off its efforts to take over HP due to the economic uncertainties caused by the pandemic.

tech Updated: Apr 28, 2020 19:23 IST
Nico Grant
Nico Grant
Bloomberg
Xerox withdraws 2020 guidance
Xerox withdraws 2020 guidance(REUTERS)
         

Xerox Holdings Corp., which last month dropped a hostile takeover bid for larger rival HP Inc., withdrew its annual revenue forecast, signaling uncertainty over how high a toll the economic slowdown from the Covid-19 pandemic will take on the copy-machine maker.

Revenue reached $1.9 billion over the first quarter, a 14% drop from a year earlier, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said Tuesday in a statement. Pretax losses came in at $5 million.

Xerox said in January it expected to generate adjusted profit of as much as $3.70 a share on revenue of $8.63 billion in fiscal 2020.

Xerox is reporting results for the first time since calling off its effort to acquire HP because of the economic uncertainty caused by the virus. Now Chief Executive Officer John Visentin must shepherd the pioneer in photocopying technology through the downturn in the face of falling demand for printed documents and eight years of declining sales. Businesses, preserving cash to weather a possible recession, are also postponing information technology projects, representing a threat to Xerox.

ALSO READ: Apple’s plan to tackle virus blow: Cheaper iPhone, discounts in China

Xerox’s shares remained flat in early trading after closing Monday at $17.82 in New York. The stock has plunged 52% this year.

The hardware company warned that, because of the lock down measures countries are implementing, the hit on its business could persist. Xerox expects the greatest impact to its revenues from business closures to be during the second quarter, with revenue returning to expected levels nearer the end of the year.

Xerox generated $325 million in equipment sales of hardware in the first quarter, a decrease of 27% from a year earlier. The company recognized $1.5 billion in post-sale revenue during the period, which includes ink supplies, maintenance and other managed services.

tags
top news
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
Delhi, Mumbai among 15 places that account for over 60% of India’s Covid-19 cases
Delhi, Mumbai among 15 places that account for over 60% of India’s Covid-19 cases
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
LIVE: Need to save livelihoods from Covid-19, says Jaishankar at BRICS meet
LIVE: Need to save livelihoods from Covid-19, says Jaishankar at BRICS meet
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Here’s how many Bajaj Chetak Electric scooters were sold in March
Here’s how many Bajaj Chetak Electric scooters were sold in March
‘Doing serious investigations against China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
‘Doing serious investigations against China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech