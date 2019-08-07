Xiaomi unveils 64MP camera tech for phones, could debut with Redmi Note 8

tech

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:04 IST

Xiaomi on Wednesday announced 64-megapixel camera technology for smartphones. The first Xiaomi smartphone with the camera tech will launch in India as soon as the fourth quarter of this year.

“Our all-new 64MP camera sensor packs in 38% more pixels than a 48MP camera. Soon you’ll be able to click photos that are brighter, vibrant and more detailed than ever before,” said Xiaomi in a tweet.

Xiaomi’s 64-megapixel camera is based on Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor which is said to deliver better lowlight images and richer details in brighter settings. The Samsung sensor also brings real-time HDR of up to 100-decibles. Xiaomi’s 64MP camera will deliver 9248×6936 pixel resolution photos with about 19MB in size.

According to reports, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 will launch with 64MP camera. Redmi Note 8 will also come with MediaTek’s MediaTek’s latest Helio G90T processor to offer better gaming performance.

The latest announcement follows Xiaomi’s premium Redmi K20 Pro which sports a triple rear-camera setup. The Redmi K20 Pro comes with 48-megapixel (Sony IMX586) primary sensor, 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and 13-megapixel 124.8-degree wide-angle lens.

We're super excited to reveal that a new #Redmi with a class-leading #64MP camera is coming very soon! How soon? As soon as the next quarter! RT with #FutureOfCamera if you are excited. pic.twitter.com/kCDKeKGscU — Redmi India for #MiFans (@RedmiIndia) August 7, 2019

Apart from Xiaomi, Realme is also working on a 64-megapixel camera phone. Realme said it will unveil the ‘world’s first 64MP Quad Camera’ tech for phones on August 8 in India. Dubbed as Realme 5, the smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup. Realme uses Samsung’s 64MP GW1 largest 1/1.72” sensor and mega 1.6µm pixel for the camera.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 12:02 IST