Xiaomi announces ‘Privacy Brand’ to secure your personal data in smartphones, to launch alongside MIUI 12

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 12:15 IST

With growing concerns around data privacy and security, Xiaomi wants to reassure its customers that their personal information is safe in their Mi and Redmi smartphones. To prove this, the company has unveiled ‘Xiaomi Privacy Brand’ with a logo. It has been reported that this brand symbol will be seen in all its devices going forward and will indicate customers that their data is not being misused, as reported by MyDriver.

The Chinese smartphone maker has reportedly developed an open-source MACE (Mobile AI Compute Engine) framework for smartphones. According to the AI framework, the user data won’t be uploaded in to the cloud as the computing is entirely done offline.

“Xiaomi is making use of “differential privacy” in the system. This system allows for publicly sharing information about a dataset by describing the patterns of groups within the dataset while withholding information about individuals in the dates,” reports GizChina. Xiaomi is expected to talk more about ‘Privacy Brand’ on April 27 during the MIUI 12 conference.

Besides MIUI 12, Xiaomi is expected to simultaneously launch its Mi 10 Lite 5G in China. Xiaomi has already launched the smartphone in Europe, but the China edition is expected to come with a different set of specifications. Xiaomi teased the launch of Mi 10 Lite 5G on Weibo where it highlights a quad-camera setup. The smartphone could feature a periscope camera along with three other sensors. The teaser also confirms the phone will support up to 50x zoom and offer AI-based features.