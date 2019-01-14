Xiaomi-backed Huami launches Amazfit Verge smartwatch in India

Xiaomi-backed wearable brand Huami on Monday launched its Amazfit Verge smartwatch in India on Amazon.in for Rs 11,999.

The device will be available on the e-commerce platform starting January 15.

“At Huami, it is our endeavour to provide our customers with the best of both fashion and technology. For the launch of Amazfit Verge in India, we have amplified the technological features on the wrist while maintaining our fashioned designs,” Mark Mau, Senior Overseas Sales Director, Huami, said in a statement.

The company has also partnered with PR Innovations, a technology importer, to market the Amazfit Verge in the country.

With 1.3-inch AMOLED display, heart rate monitoring and notifications, Amazfit Verge is an integrated fitness solution for the health-conscious people.

The smartwatch is equipped with 11 sports mode, built-in GPS, heart rate sensor and tracks distance, time, pace, calories, speed, elevation and more.

This is a futuristic smartwatch that combines voice-controlled Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the ability to make phone calls in an ultra modern design, the company added.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 16:51 IST