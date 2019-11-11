e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 11, 2019

Xiaomi bags patent for a foldable phone with 5 pop-up cameras

According to the patent, Xiaomi’s foldable phone has an outward-folding screen and depending on how a user holds it, the five cameras can either be rear cameras or front-facing cameras.

tech Updated: Nov 11, 2019 16:25 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Beijing
Xiaomi patents foldable phone with 5 pop-up cameras
Xiaomi patents foldable phone with 5 pop-up cameras(Xiaomi/Weibo)
         

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has patented a foldable smartphone with five pop-up camera setup.

According to the patent, Xiaomi’s foldable phone has an outward-folding screen and depending on how a user holds it, the five cameras can either be rear cameras or front-facing cameras, news portal GizmoChina reported on Sunday.

The sketches of the device suggest that it will have a really thin bezels and no display notch. The patent seems to have been submitted on August 20 and was approved and published last week.

ALSO READ: Motorola Moto Razr foldable phone leaks again in live hands-on image

The patent also shows the pop-up sit on the left side of the foldable phone when unfolded.

Last week Xiaomi launched its latest smartphone Mi CC9 Pro with five rear cameras, including a 108MP primary sensor in China. The phone features a 6.47-inch curved full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED display.

The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

tags
top news
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
Robbers steal TV set top box, mistaking it for a CCTV recorder
Robbers steal TV set top box, mistaking it for a CCTV recorder
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech