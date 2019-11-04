e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 04, 2019

Xiaomi becomes largest exclusive brand retail network in India

Xiaomi’s retail network is inclusive of all the single brand retail outlets Xiaomi - Mi Home, Mi Studio and Mi Stores.

tech Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:06 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Xiaomi’s in-house retail stores include Mi Home, Mi Studio and Mi Stores.
Xiaomi’s in-house retail stores include Mi Home, Mi Studio and Mi Stores.(HT Photo)
         

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has become the leader of single brand retail network with the largest exclusive brand retail network in India, said a study on Monday conducted by Channelplay, a retail and channel solution provider.

Xiaomi’s retail network is inclusive of all the single brand retail outlets Xiaomi - Mi Home, Mi Studio and Mi Stores. The second dominant player also belonged to the electronics category - Samsung India, followed by Cafe Coffee Day(CCD), Dominos India, and Bata making it to the top five.

“A large proportion of consumers prefer a physical product experience before buying and another significant proportion is reluctant in making financial transactions online, especially for high value products. This has largely established the need for brand experience stores,” Sundeep Holani, CEO, Channelplay said in a statement.

In the study conducted, industries retailing a physical product were audited across apparel, footwear, jewellery, watches, electronics, pharmacy, furniture, furnishings and more.

Few of the other popular brands which were evaluated were HP, Lenovo, Kohler, McDonalds, Subway, Puma, Ferns & Petals, Benetton, More Supermarket, Reliance Fresh and Baskin Robbins.

tags
top news
In SC’s 6-point directive for clean air, ban on power cuts and farm fires
In SC’s 6-point directive for clean air, ban on power cuts and farm fires
Man walks into revenue official’s office in Telangana, sets her on fire
Man walks into revenue official’s office in Telangana, sets her on fire
BJP’s Vijay Goel violates odd-even rule, fined. AAP minister hands him roses
BJP’s Vijay Goel violates odd-even rule, fined. AAP minister hands him roses
‘How can you get parole’: SC rejects petition by Nitish Katara killer Vikas Yadav
‘How can you get parole’: SC rejects petition by Nitish Katara killer Vikas Yadav
Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli’s record in Deodhar final
Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli’s record in Deodhar final
McDonald’s fires CEO over ‘consensual relationship’ with employee
McDonald’s fires CEO over ‘consensual relationship’ with employee
PUBG Mobile’s next big update coming on Nov 10: Top exciting features
PUBG Mobile’s next big update coming on Nov 10: Top exciting features
After meeting Amit Shah, Fadnavis says Maharashtra will get new govt soon
After meeting Amit Shah, Fadnavis says Maharashtra will get new govt soon
trending topics
Odd Even RuleDelhiSourav GangulyPriyanka ChopraSamsung Galaxy S10Shah Rukh KhanPanipat Posters

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech