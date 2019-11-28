Xiaomi Black Friday sale: Redmi K20 Pro, Poco F1 available with discounts, offers

tech

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 16:30 IST

Xiaomi is also hosting its own Black Friday sale in India with discounts and offers on its smartphones, fitness bands, accessories and more. Xiaomi’s Black Friday sale starts tomorrow and it will continue till December 2 which also falls on Cyber Monday.

The new colour variants of Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro will also go on sale tomorrow at 12 noon. Redmi Note 8 was launched in ‘Cosmic Purple’ and Redmi Note 8 Pro in ‘Electric Blue’. Xiaomi also launched the Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition priced at Rs 34,999 and which will go on sale on December 2. Overall, Xiaomi is offering 10% additional discount for HDFC customers. Also, Xiaomi’s Black Friday sale will take place on mi.com, Amazon India and Flipkart.

Here’s a look at the offers.

Redmi Note 7 Pro base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available at Rs 11,999. The 6GB+64GB variant of Redmi Note 7 Pro will also be available at Rs 11,999. As for the 128GB variant, it can be purchased at Rs 12,999.

Redmi K20 also gets discounted to Rs 19,999 for the base model and Rs 22,999 for the 128GB variant. As for the Redmi K20 Pro, both variants get a discount of Rs 2,000. Xiaomi’s Android One phone Mi A3 also gets a small discount of Rs 500 bringing its price down to Rs 12,499 and Rs 15,499.

Poco F1 is back again with discounts making its starting price Rs 14,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Poco F1 128GB variant and 8GB+256GB variant will be available at Rs 18,999 each. Redmi Note 7S base model comes with a discount of Rs 1,000, while the 4GB+64GB variant gets Rs 2,000 discount.

Another smartphone up for grabs is Redmi Y3 which will be available at Rs 7,999. The 4GB+64GB variant of Redmi Y3 also gets discounted at Rs 9,999. Redmi 7 and Redmi 7A get small discounts of Rs 500 and Rs 700 respectively. Redmi Go also gets a small discount of Rs 300 making its sale price Rs 4,499.

Xiaomi is also offering Mi Band 3 at Rs 1,599, Mi LED smart bulb at Rs 999 and Mi Pocket Speaker 2 at Rs 999 as well. Mi Sports Bluetooth earphones will also be available at a discounted price of Rs 999.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)