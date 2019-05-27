Xiaomi Black Shark 2 gaming phone launched in India: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 is the latest gaming smartphone to enter India, after the Asus ROG Phone. The second-generation gaming phone was first launched this March by Xiaomi-backed Black Shark company.

In India, the base model of Black Shark 2 6GB+12GB is priced at Rs 39,999. Black Shark 2 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available at Rs 49,999. The smartphone will be available exclusively via Flipkart, and will go on sale from June 4, 12:00 pm.

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 features

Black Shark 2 features a pressure-sensitive system which can be used to map buttons for different gaming actions. Gamers can also attach gaming accessories and accordingly use this feature. The Asus ROG Phone also offers the same feature on its side panel. The smartphone also features a vapour cooling chamber to keep the phone from overheating.

In terms of design, Black Shark 2 flaunts RGB gaming strips and is clad in a colour combination of black and green. There’s an x-shaped antenna covering the rear panel of the phone.

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 specifications

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 features a 6.39-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a touch refresh rate of 240Hz. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor paired with Adreno 640 GPU.

In the camera department, Black Shark 2 sports a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor at the rear. The smartphone houses a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Connectivity options on the Black Shark 2 include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C port. It houses an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charger.

First Published: May 27, 2019 14:02 IST