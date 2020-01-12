e-paper
Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Black Shark 3 5G specs leaked, likely to be the first phone with 16GB RAM

Black Shark 3 has been certified on MIIT. The phone is likely to come with 5G connectivity and 16GB RAM.

tech Updated: Jan 12, 2020 11:18 IST
Black Shark 3 is likely to come with 5G connectivity.
In the past year, we have seen companies such as Asus, Samsung and Black Shark breaking the 10GB RAM barrier for phones. Currently, a handful of phones such as Black Shark 2, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and ROG Phone 2 offer up to 12GB of RAM. Now, word is that Xiaomi-backed Black Shark is working on a phone that could offer whopping up to 16GB of RAM.

Dubbed as Black Shark 3 5G, the upcoming phone has been certified by MIIT, a Chinese certification website. The reveals that the phone will come with 16GB of RAM. If that listing is true, it would make Black Shark 3 the world’s first phone with such high RAM capacity, and more powerful than some of the budget laptops.

Notably, the listing on the certification site, which comes as a courtesy of tipster @Sudhanshu1414, is for a Black Shark smartphone with model number ‘SHARK KLE-A0’. The phone is expected to be Black Shark 3 because of its name.

 

As far as other details are concerned, the listing doesn’t give out much about the upcoming Black Shark 3 smartphone. However, it does tell us that the phone will come with 5G connectivity, which could increase the price of the phone.

Black Shark 3 is expected to be the successor to the Black Shark 2 Pro, which launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and a 4,000mAh battery. Reports indicate that the phone could pack a similar 4,000mAh battery as its predecessor.

