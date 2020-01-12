Black Shark 3 5G specs leaked, likely to be the first phone with 16GB RAM

tech

In the past year, we have seen companies such as Asus, Samsung and Black Shark breaking the 10GB RAM barrier for phones. Currently, a handful of phones such as Black Shark 2, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and ROG Phone 2 offer up to 12GB of RAM. Now, word is that Xiaomi-backed Black Shark is working on a phone that could offer whopping up to 16GB of RAM.

Dubbed as Black Shark 3 5G, the upcoming phone has been certified by MIIT, a Chinese certification website. The reveals that the phone will come with 16GB of RAM. If that listing is true, it would make Black Shark 3 the world’s first phone with such high RAM capacity, and more powerful than some of the budget laptops.

Notably, the listing on the certification site, which comes as a courtesy of tipster @Sudhanshu1414, is for a Black Shark smartphone with model number ‘SHARK KLE-A0’. The phone is expected to be Black Shark 3 because of its name.

As far as other details are concerned, the listing doesn’t give out much about the upcoming Black Shark 3 smartphone. However, it does tell us that the phone will come with 5G connectivity, which could increase the price of the phone.

Black Shark 3 is expected to be the successor to the Black Shark 2 Pro, which launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and a 4,000mAh battery. Reports indicate that the phone could pack a similar 4,000mAh battery as its predecessor.