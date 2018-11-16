Xiaomi Black Shark Helo gaming phone launched in Europe: Price, specifications, features

Xiaomi on Friday launched its gaming smartphone, Black Shark Helo in Europe. The smartphone was first launched in China last month.

Xiaomi is offering the Black Shark Helo along with its gaming pad at €469 (Rs 38,300 approx) and £409 (Rs 37,700 approx). The bundled offer is only for a limited time and till stocks last.

Xiaomi’s Black Shark Helo is the world’s first smartphone with 10GB of RAM which is paired with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor. Xiaomi has integrated multilayer liquid-cooling claimed to reduce CPU temperature by 8 degrees.

The smartphone has dual-stereo speakers and an in-game microphone. For an enhanced gaming experience, there’s a physical switch which loads ‘Shark Space’. It also comes with a dedicated hub called Gamer Studio that allows users to adjust the performance and other key elements of the phone.

Xiaomi Black Shark Helo specifications

Xiaomi Black Shark Helo features a 6.01-inch AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio and full HD+ resolution. The smartphone also has a 2.5D glass protection on the front. The display is capable of upgrading SDR content to HDR through software algorithms. The smartphone houses an LED light on the side which can be customised as well.

In the photography department, Xiaomi Black Shark Helo sports dual 12-megapixel and 20-megapixel rear cameras with f/1.75 aperture. Up front, there’s a 20-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Xiaomi Black Shark Helo comes with two more storage options of 6GB RAM plus 64GB storage and 8GB RAM plus 128GB storage. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery along with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. Its connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C port.

