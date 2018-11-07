Xiaomi Black Shark Helo global launch set for November 9: Price, full specifications

Black Shark Helo, Xiaomi’s new gaming phone and also the world’s one of the first phone to feature 10GB of RAM, is set to globally launch on November 9.

Xiaomi earlier this week sent out an email to early adopters of Black Shark Helo hinting at the imminent global launch of the phone.

“First of all, all of us at Black Shark want to extend a super-warm thank you for being an early supporter. In return for signing up, we promise that you’ll always be the first to know when big things happen. And guess what? Something big is happening on November 9th, and you are the very first people to know about it. Impressive,” said Xiaomi in its email.

“So, what’s happening? It’s a secret! Nobody knows! We don’t even know! Wait, sorry, that’s not true at all. We totally know what’s happening on November 9th. I got a bit too carried away with the whole “mystery” element of this email. So, yeah, we know. But we can’t tell you… yet,” it added.

Xiaomi introduced the second-generation Black Shark late last month. A powerhouse with whopping 10GB of RAM and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor, Black Shark Helo comes with liquid cooling system for heat management. It features a dedicated hub called Gamer Studio which enables users to personalise the performance and other important elements of this gaming phone.

Xiaomi Black Shark Helo features a large 6.01-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D glass protection. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery and runs on Android 9.0 Pie-based custom MIUI ROM. In the camera department, Black Shark Helo has 20-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors on the back. It sports a 20-megapixel front-facing camera. Xiaomi Black Shark to Asus ROG Phone: Resurrection of gaming phones

First Published: Nov 07, 2018 13:18 IST