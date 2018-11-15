Xiaomi Black Shark Helo global launch tomorrow: Price, specifications, features

Xiaomi’s latest gaming smartphone, Black Shark Helo, is set to launch in Europe on Friday. One of the world’s first phones to sport 10GB of RAM, Black Shark Helo is available in China for a starting price of 3,199 Yuan, which is Rs 33,000 approximately. The smartphone is available in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants as well.

Apart from massive 10GB of RAM, Black Shark Helo is also touted as the world’s first phone to come with dual-liquid cooling system for heat dissipation. The smartphone comes with a wide range of optimisations for gaming and performance. For instance, it has a dedicated hub called Gamer Studio which allows users to personalise performance and other key elements of the smartphone. For further performance boost, Xiaomi Black Shark Helo runs on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 845 processor.

Xiaomi Black Shark Helo: Full specifications

Black Shark Helo comes with a large 6.01-inch AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio and full HD+ resolution and a 2.5D glass protection. Xiaomi claims the phone is capable of upscaling SDR content to HDR using built-in algorithms. The phone supports DCI-P3 colour gamut and SRGB mode for better colour accuracy. It also has a customisable LED light on the side.

For audio, Black Shark Helo offers front facing stereo speakers. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. On the software front, it runs on Android 9.0 Pie-based custom MIUI ROM.

Xiaomi Black Shark features a dual-rear camera setup which consists of 20-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors. On the front, it has a 20-megapixel selfie camera. ALSO READ: Xiaomi Black Shark to Asus ROG Phone: Resurrection of gaming phones

Xiaomi Black Shark Helo vs Black Shark

Xiaomi had launched its first gaming phone in April this year. The predecessor, Black Shark, featured a smaller 5.99-inch full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor, Black Shark has up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB built-in storage, and 4,000mAh battery.

For photography, the Black Shark comes with dual rear cameras including 12-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensors with f/1.75 aperture and LED flash. It has a 20-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. ALSO READ: Razer Phone 2 is the new ultimate gaming phone

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 18:58 IST