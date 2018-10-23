Xiaomi Black Shark Helo, the world’s first 10GB RAM phone launched

Xiaomi just unveiled the world’s first smartphone to feature 10GB of RAM. Called Black Shark Helo, Xiaomi’s latest phone is aimed at gaming professionals. The new smartphone is also the successor to Black Shark which launched in April this year.

Xiaomi Black Shark brings a range of optimisations under-the-hood to handle graphic intensive games and other resource draining applications. For instance, it comes with dual heat pipe for heat dissipation. Also, the combination of 10GB RAM and Snapdragon 845 processor propels the performance to a new level.

In terms of specifications, Xiaomi Black Shark Helo has a 6.01-inch AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio and full HD+ resolution. It also has a 2.5D glass protection on the front. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery and comes with front stereo speakers. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie-based MIUI custom ROM. Xiaomi Black Shark to Asus ROG Phone: Resurrection of gaming phones

Xiaomi’s new Black Shark phone has vertically aligned dual-camera setup. (Xiaomi)

In the camera department, Black Shark Helo has a dual-rear camera setup featuring 20-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors. It also has a 20-megapixel front-facing selfie camera.

In comparison, the predecessor came with 5.99-inch full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor, Black Shark featured 8GB of RAM, 128GB built-in storage, and 4,000mAh battery. ALSO READ: Razer Phone 2 is the new ultimate gaming phone

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 17:50 IST