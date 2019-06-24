Xiaomi CC9, CC9e smartphones to launch on July 2

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has officially confirmed first smartphones under its new CC series -- CC9 and CC9e -- that would be launched on July 2.

According to a report in tech portal GSM Arena on Monday, the new CC series would be limited to China as the company is geared up to launch Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro in India.

Online leaks have already revealed a lot about Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e. Mi CC9 would run on Android Pie-based MIUI 10 software and feature a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC and pack a 4,000mAh battery.

The device would pack a triple rear-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16MP secondary lens and a 12MP third sensor, along with a 32MP selfie sensor.

While, Mi CC9e is expected to sport a smaller 5.97-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display.

It should be powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, and pack 3,500mAh battery. The device is expected to include a 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor, 8MP secondary sensor and 5MP sensor camera setup along with 32MP front camera.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 17:18 IST