e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Xiaomi closes its MI Store in the UK

Xiaomi closes its MI Store in the UK

The store was located in the Westfield shopping centre in Sheperd’s Bush, London and it was opened in November 2018.

tech Updated: Mar 11, 2020 09:33 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
The store will officially closed on March 5, 2020.
The store will officially closed on March 5, 2020.(REUTERS)
         

Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant Xiaomi has closed its first and only Mi Store in the UK. This is not a temporary shutdown in response to the coronavirus outbreak but due to a change in strategy by the company.

The store was located in the Westfield shopping centre in Sheperd’s Bush, London, opened in November 2018 officially closed on March 5, 2020, Android Authority reported recently.

The associated Twitter account has also been shut down, and the Westfield London website has been updated with a disclaimer that the UK Mi Store is no longer open for trading.

“This adjustment to our local retail strategy is a reaction to our fast growing business in Western Europe. Since our official arrival in the UK over one year ago, we have loved building relationships with our users, Mi Fans and partners and thank them all for their support,” the company said in a statement on the closure of its sole UK store.

ALSO READ: Redmi announces major breakthrough in solving LCD screen with fingerprint challenge

“UK users and Mi Fans can continue to purchase Xiaomi products through our official website mi.com/uk and other official channels that will be announced along with our product launches in the future,” the company added.

Xiaomi phones including the recently released Mi Note 10 and other devices can also be bought online in the UK through Amazon UK as well Mi UK website.

tags
top news
With Kamal Nath govt on edge, Congress, BJP step up efforts to guard flock
With Kamal Nath govt on edge, Congress, BJP step up efforts to guard flock
Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress, 22 MLAs resign; MP govt crisis deepens
Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress, 22 MLAs resign; MP govt crisis deepens
Kerala in shutdown mode as more coronavirus cases emerge
Kerala in shutdown mode as more coronavirus cases emerge
Sharad Pawar calls for meeting; Congress says no threat to Maharashtra govt
Sharad Pawar calls for meeting; Congress says no threat to Maharashtra govt
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Dutch company all set to manufacture flying cars in Gujarat
Dutch company all set to manufacture flying cars in Gujarat
Coronavirus positive Pune couple’s 40 contacts on watch list
Coronavirus positive Pune couple’s 40 contacts on watch list
‘We have the numbers’: Crisis-hit Congress presents brave face in MP
‘We have the numbers’: Crisis-hit Congress presents brave face in MP
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateCoronavirus effectReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech