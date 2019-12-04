Xiaomi confirms Mi 10 with Snapdragon 865 chipset to launch soon

tech

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 16:58 IST

Xiaomi co-founder Lin Bin made two major announcements at the ongoing Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019. Mi 10 is officially confirmed and it will launch with the new Snapdragon 865 processor. Bin also confirmed the upcoming Redmi K30 smartphone will be powered the Snapdragon 765 5G chipset.

Xiaomi Mi 10 will succeed the present Mi 9 series and it is expected to launch in early 2020. Other than confirming the existence of Mi 10, there was no additional information shared about the upcoming phone, according to a report by NDTV Gadgets. The company also has big plans for 2020 with over 10 5G phones in the pipeline.

Mi 10 will be among the first few phones with the Snapdragon 865 chipset. The new flagship chipset from Qualcomm comes with support for the X55 5G modem. Interestingly, the mid-range Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 765G chipsets will come with the 5G modem built-in. This chipset will power the Redmi K30 which is scheduled to launch on December 10.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 smartphone will feature a new design as showed off by the company. The smartphone was recently teased in two colours of purple and a pinkish red. The vertically aligned cameras also have a circular ring around them. Redmi K30 will also have a punch-hole display with dual selfie cameras. Xiaomi is also going for the side-mounted fingerprint sensor instead of an in-display one.

Expected specifications of the Redmi K30 include the new Sony IMX686 image sensor for its quad camera setup. Accompanying this could be a combination of an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone is also expected to feature a 120Hz display, a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging.